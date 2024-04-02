Marketeam.ai Lunches Ella, the Autonomous AI Social Media Marketing Agent for SMBs, Marking the First Step in Marketeam.ai's Ambitious Rollout of Specialized AI Marketing Agents

Marketeam.ai announces the launch of myElla.ai , a cutting-edge autonomous AI agent equipped to single-handedly steer SMBs’ social media strategies, content creation, and channel management, setting a new paradigm in efficient, AI-driven marketing.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Marketeam announces the launch of myella.ai , the first in a series of cutting-edge AI agents specially trained in distinct marketing domains. Ella is designed to autonomously manage organic social media marketing, setting a new standard for digital marketing efficiency and innovation for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Ella represents the spearhead of Marketeam.ai’s ambitious vision to provide SMBs with an entire team of autonomous AI experts, each focused on a key area of marketing. These areas include SEO, ad campaign management, data analysis, and more. Ella’s expertise in social media is just the beginning, as Marketeam.ai plans to introduce a full lineup of specialized AI agents to comprehensively address the varied aspects of business marketing & growth.

“Our mission with Ella and the forthcoming AI agents is to offer SMBs the specialized skills of an entire marketing department in one AI-driven team,” said Naama Manova-Twito, Co-Founder & CEO at Marketeam.ai. “Ella is the social media maestro, soon to be joined by other expert agents, each bringing deep domain knowledge to autonomously drive marketing success in their respective fields.”

Supporting popular platforms such as Shopify, Wix, WooCommerce, WordPress, and Elementor, Ella provides a seamless and scalable solution for businesses to enhance their social media presence. With the capability to expand and adapt, Ella is at the forefront of Marketeam.ai’s commitment to continuously support the evolving needs of SMBs.

While Ella offers immediate and transformative assistance for social media marketing, Marketeam.ai is also extending an exclusive invitation to tech-savvy and innovation-driven businesses to join the MarketTeam.ai waiting list. Members on this list will gain early access to the company’s suite of AI marketing agents, each a specialist in their domain, poised to deliver a comprehensive, AI-powered marketing revolution.

About Marketeam.ai

Marketeam.ai is a GenAI startup that has developed the first proprietary Foundation Language Model for marketing (FLM, DALM), and is training autonomous AI agents to work collaboratively with humans as a marketing team to manage business’ growth needs end-to-end.

