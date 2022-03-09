Housewares and essentials that can transform your space this spring

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

With spring just around the corner, you may already be thinking about doing a massive spring cleaning to get rid of the clutter you’ve accumulated in the past year. While you’re at it, you may also want to take it as an opportunity to spruce up your home and give it a makeover.

Doing this can be challenging if your living space is on the smaller side, but there are furniture and appliances designed to help you refresh your home without the added bulk. Here are some on sale, so just take your pick.

If you want your shower head to feel like rain, the Clear Shower Head XL is built with 276 evenly-placed holes to deliver an extra-wide spraying surface. It’s designed to provide the right amount of pressure, helping you achieve a thorough clean. It also boasts a modern appearance and spruces up your space. Normally $149, you can get it on sale for $124.99.

Enjoy customized illumination with this discreet, space-saving lamp that lets you cycle through over 16 million colors and more than 300 multi-color effects. Thanks to its high-end design, it fits in the corner of any room without dominating your space. Originally $149, you can grab it on sale for $74.99.

Tired of mismatched towels? This set can make your home feel like a spa with its luxurious cotton bath linens that are absorbent, quick-drying, generously sized, and double-stitched with a two-ply low twist. The set comes with four washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels for everyday use. It usually goes for $48, but you can get it on sale for $34.99.

A conversation starter and light all in one, this smart lamp levitates in thin air while casting a relaxing glow. It has built-in Bluetooth speakers that produce crystal clear audio, and even functions as a wireless, USB-A, and USB-C charger. Formerly retailing for $134, you can get it on sale for $89.99.

Grown your own indoor garden with this modern hydroponic garden system that can fit even the tiniest of spaces without compromising the quality of the plants. With EVE, you can grow fresh, pesticide-free food at home without the hassle of traditional gardening. Normally $699, it’s on sale for $599.99.

Transform your room into something akin to a hotel with this set that includes 1,000 thread-count cotton blend sheets that provide antimicrobial protection and odor control. These sheets are developed with the patented SILVADUR™ antimicrobial technology, meaning they’re built to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria, keeping them feeling fresh longer. They’re also wrinkle-resistant, eco-friendly, and require easy care. Grab the set on sale for $67.99.

Ideal for those with limited space who still want to accommodate more guests, this set comes with an innovative table that extends from 18 inches to 10 feet and a bench that extends from 28 inches to 11 feet. When fully extended, it can cater to up to 12 of your guests. And when collapsed, you can use it as a coffee table, storage for unused table panels, or an extendable shelving unit. It’s usually $3,199, but you can get it for $2,499.99.

These stake lights have smart solar sensors that harness daylight to turn on automatically at night, illuminating pathways, gardens, and patios with warm flickering light. They’re ideal decorative pieces and solar fixtures, adding an elegant touch to any outdoor space. A four-pack originally costs $54, but you can get it on sale for $29.99.

Ditch large TVs and opt for this projector instead. It’s designed to let you enjoy theater-quality images, as it can blow up displays up to 150 inches for life-sized fun. You can download apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Hulu, and play your content right away through its built-in speaker. Normally retailing for $469, you can get it on sale for $265.99.

You can turn ordinary tap water into healthy alkaline water with this purifier. It uses reverse osmosis to filter out 99 percent of all water contaminants, giving you up to 75 gallons of pure water per day without wasting much H2O. With its zero-installation design, it works just like a regular coffee maker. It’s usually $894, but you can get it on sale for $424.99.

Give your feline friend a cozy place to hang out with this wall-mounted cat bed that allows for modular design. It matches any type of interior design and functions as a wall decoration or a cat shelf. Formerly $209, it’s on sale for $139.99.

Washing dishes by hand is way greener than using a dishwasher. If you’re keen on conserving water and reducing your environmental footprint by doing so, you’ll benefit from this dish rack that absorbs water to keep surfaces neat and clean and saves you valuable countertop space. It stands virtually flat, making it ideal for anyone living with limited space and amenities. Normally $15, you can get it on sale for $13.99.

