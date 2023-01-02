How Demeeka Cobb Took BGW Home Team From TikTok to TV

Since exploding on TikTok in 2021, Demeeka Cobb was selected to host an Emmy Nominated TV show, and she attributes her success directly to her social media presence.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Demeeka Cobb, the Founder of BGW Home Team, runs a successful real estate business in Central Florida. She specializes in making real estate relatable and easy to understand for anyone from the first-time homebuyer to the investor looking for non-traditional options.

During the height of the pandemic real estate agents were forced to get creative, so Cobb created a Tiktok account, @marriedrealtors_florida, to keep her mission alive while everyone was in lock down. Within weeks of creating the account she had over 13K followers and was getting 100’s of inquiries per day from clients eager to buy their first home.

“I can still remember my first phone call, asking to start the homebuying process because of a lady they saw on Tiktok”, she recalled. “Tiktok made my business a national name and opened doors I could never imagine. Now 100% of my business comes from social media.”

Demeeka explains how she used her large presence on Tiktok to start gaining a massive following on other platforms like Instagram, where she created an account, @marriedrealtors_florida, and now has over 200K followers all over the world, including celebrities and professional athletes. “It’s so important to leverage your growth and use it to create the life you want.”

With no real estate experience, Demeeka was able to create a presence that commands attention and has since tripled her commissions. This has opened the door for multiple 5-figure brand deals and more exposure for her brand around the world. “Consistency on social media is the key to keeping the algorithms pushing your content, including weekends and holidays”, Demeeka explains. “Remember you’re only one video away from going viral and changing the trajectory of your business forever.”

Just recently, Cobb was offered the opportunity to become a television personality for Emmy Nominated American Dream TV, and she attributes it directly to her social media presence. Only 5 Realtors out of over 20,000 were chosen to host “Selling Orlando”, and Cobb is proud to say she is one of them. The show will be airing on Cable, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, and other sources in 2023.

The show is focused on culture, lifestyle, and listings across the country and Demeeka will be interviewing business owners and homeowners in the Central Florida area, all because of Tiktok. “Social media and short form video is the best way to build relationships that will endure any real estate market,” said Cobb. “When other realtors are nervous, I don’t flinch because my business is serving clients all over the country.”

About BGW Home Team

BGW Home Team is a national and international real estate team, making homeownership and financial literacy relatable and easy to understand. To learn more, visit www.bgwhometeam.com and follow us on Instagram.

Press Contact:

Tony

407-755-9224

https://www.bgwhometeam.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-demeeka-cobb-took-bgw-home-team-from-tiktok-to-tv-301711923.html

SOURCE BGW Home Team