How Interswitch Empowers Nigeria’s Growing Workforce via its Career Fair – TechEconomy

Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, recently hosted the second edition of its annual Interswitch Career Fair, which took place on May 13, 2023, at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, themed ‘The Future of Work’ explored trends around relevant subject matters such as navigating the Nigerian job market, career acceleration in today’s digital age, innovation in the workplace and navigating the world of tech as a woman.

The event drew attendees from different professional spaces from across the country seeking career growth opportunities.

The Interswitch Career Fair 2.0, like its antecedent, serves as a platform for career professionals to connect with like-minds and interface with experts in various fields including Finance, Technology, Marketing and Human Resources, among others.

Attendees were also exposed to valuable tips on how to stand out at the workplace and given insights into becoming a part of Interswitch’s recently launched talent community tagged #TalentConnect.

To give a better understanding of Interswitch’s goal, mission and vision for Africa and Africans, and the prospects that the pioneer technology firm offers, Interswitch’s representatives were on ground to deliver impactful and engaging discourses. These were tailored to aid attendees whose philosophies align with the tech giant’s objective to inspire a prosperous Africa.

Attendees were also treated to panel discussions, presentations, and workshops on various topics relating to career development and growth, featuring industry experts including Franklin Ali, Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch Nigeria; Akeem Lawal, MD, Interswitch Payment Processing and Switching (Interswitch Purepay), Damilola Olokesusi, Co-Founder/CEO Shuttlers; Halima Usman, Divisional Head, Core Operations, Interswitch; Adaobi Okerekeocha, Chief Innovation Officer, Interswitch; Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye, Head of Employee Relations, Sahara Group and Sikemi Tayo, CEO, Kit for Professionals.

During the job fair segment, attendees were given the opportunity to interact with company representatives stationed at the various booths set up to satisfy their career curiosities and employment potentials at The Switch.

Speaking about the event, Ali explained Interswitch’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s expanding workforce by empowering them through initiatives such as the Career Fair.

He stated that the Interswitch Career Fair 2.0 was a great success and a significant milestone for them at Interswitch. “We are committed to empowering talented young people in Nigeria, and this event was an opportunity for us to equip aspiring professionals with the latest work trends and point them towards the right opportunities” he added.

With thousands of job seekers in attendance and a chance to join the Interswitch community, many left motivated to pursue their career goals, having gained valuable insights and advice to propel their dreams of kick-starting and accelerating their professional careers.

The Career Fair was proudly supported by Google, Udemy, LinkedIn, dbrown Consulting and the Interswitch Developer Community.

The success of the Interswitch Career Fair 2.0 is a testament to Interswitch Group’s commitment to grooming and nurturing the sharpest and best minds who will in turn become leaders in various sectors of the economy in the future.







Advertisements







