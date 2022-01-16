How to shop Walmart’s first PlayStation 5 restock of 2022

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Walmart will reportedly have a limited stock of PlayStation 5 consoles available for paying Walmart+ members on Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. EST.

QUICK LINKS:

Manifesting a PlayStation 5 for 2022? Here’s your first opportunity to snag the ever-elusive console at Walmart in the new year: The big box store is releasing a limited restock for paying Walmart+ members on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. EST.

This marks the console’s first appearance at Walmart since before Christmas, but don’t count on it being any easier to buy, even without holiday crowds. Sony supposedly cut its PS5 production for the current fiscal year “due to component and logistics constraints,” per a Bloomberg report, which was bolstered by this week’s news that the previous-gen PlayStation 4 (which is simpler and easier to make) will remain in production through 2022.

SEE ALSO: We’re a year into the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X generation. How are they doing?



If you’re feeling lucky, you can throw your hat into the ring simply by booting up your Walmart+ account and heading to Walmart.com as soon as it goes live. (Pro tip: Fill out your shipping and payment information ahead of time so you can click “Place order” ASAP — time is of the essence.) Take your pick from the standard PS5, which retails for $499, or the slightly cheaper PS5 Digital Edition; it scraps the disc drive to save you $100.

Do note that you won’t qualify for the restock if you’re only signed up for a free Walmart+ trial; access is limited to members paying its $12.95-a-month subscription fee. But considering that paywall works in your favor to combat bots and scalpers, it’s well worth the price of admission. (Other Walmart+ perks include unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts, FWIW.)

Credit: Sony

Credit: Sony

Explore related content: