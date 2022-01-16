Stephen Colbert isn’t reassured by Fauci saying vaccinated people will do ‘reasonably well’ if they catch Omicron

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects the COVID-19 Omicron variant will infect “just about everybody,” but that people who have been vaccinated will “very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well.” Unfortunately, as Late Show host Stephen Colbert points out, that’s a small, cold comfort considering how dangerous the disease has proven to be.

“Okay, there are certain things I don’t want to equivocate on,” quipped Colbert. “My life is one of them. You don’t want to hear a skydiving instructor say, ‘Jump from the plane! You will very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well!'”

People who are unvaccinated will do even worse though, being 10 times more likely to be infected and 20 times more likely to die, so still get those booster shots as soon as you can.

SEE ALSO: Stephen Colbert points out why deliberately catching COVID-19 is a terrible idea



Colbert also noted optimistic expert predictions that Omicron has passed its peak and will soon drop off. My fingers are aggressively crossed hoping this is true.

“The worst of it could be over by March!” said Colbert. “And by the summer Omicron will be so out of the headlines its publicist will book it on Dancing With the Stars.”