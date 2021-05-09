HP EliteBook Folio 9480M 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i7-4600U 2.1GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB Solid State Drive, NO ODD, NO CAM, Windows 10 Pro 64Bit (Renewed)



Price: $393.69

(as of May 09,2021 12:22:20 UTC – Details)





This is a Grade A Refurbished HP EliteBook Folio 9480m, featuring an Intel i7-4600U 2.10GHz processor, with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB Solid State Drive, Webcam, 14″ screen, and a Windows 10 Pro Operating System. These units are retail ready including a brand new Operating System, functional batteries and AC Adapters (third-party new or OEM used). Each unit has been subjected to rigorous functionality testing before they leave our facility, they will offer you years of computing backed by our 90-Day Warranty! Our units have been cosmetically rejuvenated, but may have subtle signs of being preloved.

Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified by the manufacturer or by a third-party refurbisher to look and work like new, with limited to no signs of wear. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, inspection, reconditioning and repackaging. The product ships with relevant accessories, a 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic white or brown box. Accessories may be generic and not directly from the manufacturer.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

