Huawei Interprets the F5.5G All-Optical Target Network to Accelerate Gigabit Popularization and Promote 10Gbps Commercial Use

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — During MWC 2024, the “Green All-Optical Network Forum” was successfully held by the well-known European research and analysis institute IDATE. The participants advocated seizing the development opportunities of the gigabit broadband market and ushering in the 10Gbps network era. Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, interprets the F5.5G all-optical target network to accelerate gigabit popularization and support the evolution of future networks to 10Gbps, opening up the new era of F5.5G commercial use.

Optical broadband is moving from video-driven 100 Mbps to experience-driven 1Gbps, and enabling intelligence-driven 10Gbps connections. Under this trend, Huawei proposes an F5.5G all-optical target network need to build an F5.5G all-optical target network that supports 3 network capabilities, and 4 network architecture. That is, achieve 3 network capabilities: 10Gbps ubiquitous access, metro network reducing latency to 1ms, and backbone network achieving 99.9999% availability; and build 4 network architecture: backbone network deploys 400G, 800G OTN to connect data centers, metro network requires 100G to COs, access network uses 50G PON to homes and enterprises, and connects 10Gbps to room.

Home network: The number of FTTR users has reached 14 million. FTTR helps operators sell “1 network” with FTTR instead of “1 fiber plus 1 terminal” with FTTH. FTTR is expanding from the connection function to smart home applications (FTTR+X), that is, the convergence of FTTR networks and various smart home applications. Operators can furtherly sell multiple applications on top of “1 network”. Huawei launches the industry’s first FTTR+X product, iFTTR F50, which increases the rate from 2000 Mbps to 3000 Mbps. In addition, it introduces built-in storage and computing units to provide users with up to 8 TB storage and intelligent album search functions, helping carriers expand the boundaries of home broadband services.

Optical access network : There are nearly 200 million gigabit users worldwide. More than 50 carriers have released 10Gbps commercial packages. The rapid development of gigabit services is driving the upgrade of optical access networks from GPON to 10G PON or even 50G PON. Huawei FlexPON+ solution helps carriers smoothly evolve from GPON to 10G PON at the optimal cost, promoting the development of gigabit users. In addition, the 7-modes-in-1 50G PON with symmetric upstream and downstream transmission supports 100% reuse of existing ODN, protecting carriers’ investment. The MA5800T, the industry’s first intelligent OLT, supports 2Tbps per slot and an intelligent engine, supporting ubiquitous 10Gbps access.





Kim Jin said, “Huawei will continue to innovate based on the F5.5G all-optical target network, to help carriers seize development opportunities in the gigabit market and accelerate F5.5G commercial use, embracing the new wave of market prosperity.”

