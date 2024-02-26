Industrial NanoTech (INTK) Secures $750,000 Intent for Polish Energy-Saving Projects

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Industrial NanoTech (INTK), steered by its visionary new presidents, Mr. Paweł Cyniak and Mr. Wojciech Samiło, is delighted to announce not only a pioneering pilot project in Sulęczyno, Poland, but also the reception of a letter of intent valued at $750,000 for energy-saving projects across Poland. This significant commitment, with close to 10% of the funds already transferred to the company, underscores the trust and anticipation surrounding our innovative technologies and their potential impact on energy efficiency nationwide.

Corporation Industrial NanoTech lands $750K for Polish energy-saving projects, begins pilot in Sulęczyno.

The initial pilot investment, aimed at enhancing thermal insulation on the facade and roof of a municipal building in Sulęczyno, represents the first step in this ambitious journey. Valued as a strategic initiative, this project highlights our commitment to sustainable development and is expected to offer considerable energy savings. Following successful implementation and approval of our technology by officials, plans will extend to encompass all facilities managed by the municipal authority, promising a future of reduced energy consumption for heating and cooling, alongside prolonged building maintenance free from mold, fungi, and moisture.

The comprehensive support from Poland, marked by the $750,000 letter of intent, sets a solid foundation for a series of energy-saving initiatives. It not only demonstrates confidence in Corporation Industrial NanoTech’s solutions but also marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.

Our specialized construction team in Poland is prepared to carry out these projects, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of efficiency and quality.

The Board of Directors of Corporation Industrial NanoTech expresses its profound gratitude for this trust and support, viewing it as a testament to our innovative approach and dedication to environmental stewardship. This venture aligns perfectly with our mission to deploy cutting-edge, eco-friendly solutions that serve the communities and the environment.

About Corporation Industrial NanoTech

Corporation Industrial NanoTech is a global leader in nanotechnology-based solutions, specializing in the development and commercialization of high-performance coatings and thermal insulation materials. Our innovative products are designed to provide energy savings, corrosion resistance, and environmental protection for a wide range of industrial and residential applications. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, Corporation Industrial NanoTech’s technologies are deployed in over 40 countries, helping clients reduce their carbon footprint while improving the longevity and performance of their assets. Our mission is to harness the power of nanotechnology to create products that contribute to a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, this release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions, involving risks and uncertainties. These include potential impacts from competitive products, challenges in meeting customer demand, managing company growth, integrating new technologies, equipment, or personnel, as well as navigating the effects of economic and business conditions. Industrial Nanotech Inc. is not required to revise or update any forward-looking statements due to events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

For more information about this initiative and other projects, please contact:

invest@industrial-nanotech.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-nanotech-intk-secures-750-000-intent-for-polish-energy-saving-projects-302071650.html

SOURCE Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

