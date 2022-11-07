Hundreds of Russia’s top software developers may have left the country

Almost 23 per cent of developers in Russia who used the popular coding platform GitHub changed their location information or deleted their profiles between February 2021 and June 2022

People walk toward the border crossing between Georgia and Russia at Verkhny Lars, as they leave Chmi, North Ossetia-Alania Republic, Russia on 28 September 2022 Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Hundreds of Russia’s top software developers appear to have left the country during its military invasion of Ukraine. The exodus of tech talent started even before Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation in September, spurring an estimated 200,000 men to flee amid the prospect of being drafted to join the war effort, and it could spell trouble for Russia’s future. …