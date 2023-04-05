INDIAN CYBERSECURITY COMPANY SECUREYES WINS PRESTIGIOUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES AWARD AT CENTRAL BANKING AWARDS 2023, UK

BENGALURU, India, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SecurEyes, an Indian cybersecurity specialist company, has been awarded the Technology Services Award at the Central Banking Awards 2023 for its flagship Suptech product SE-RegTrac.

The Central Banking Awards 2023 recognize excellence in a community that had faced significant policy and operational challenges amid heightened inflationary pressures, rapid technological change, and environmental transition. Through this time, many Central Banks have made significant improvements in their governance, operations, communications, economics, currency, reserves, and market infrastructure capabilities.

SecurEyes won the Technology Services Award for its SE-RegTrac product, which has been designed to simplify the process of regulatory supervision, making it easier for regulators to engage institutions under their purview via centralized, automated, compliance management; sector-wide risk visibility; tiered remediation management; and dashboards for informed decision making. Seemanta Patnaik, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at SecurEyes, said that the product “will go a long way” towards helping central banks “with risk-based supervisory capabilities to manage risks and compliance.”

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in developing innovative solutions that address the growing cyber security threats facing the banking industry. We remain committed to helping central banks and financial institutions around the world enhance their cyber defences and achieve their business objectives,” said Patnaik.

The Central Banking Awards, now in their 8th year, are highly regarded in the banking industry and recognize excellence in a range of categories, including technology services, governance, reserve management, and more.

In addition to the SecurEyes’ win, Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was named Governor of the Year at the same forum. Governor Das has cemented critical reforms, overseen world-leading payments innovation, and steered India through difficult times during Covid 19 pandemic with a steady hand.

For more information contact:

Mr. Ramakant Pathak,

enquiries@secureyes.net

+919939217654

ABOUT SECUREYES:

SecurEyes is a trusted supervisory technology partner of regulatory bodies, governments, and multinationals across the globe. With integrated security solutions for governance, risk, and compliance, we enable you to proactively monitor your business while balancing customer needs, performance, and innovation. Our flagship product line digitizes supervisory activities for regulators; automates compliance management and regulatory reporting for enterprises; manages supply chain cybersecurity risks; provides cybersecurity awareness packages.

For further details log in to: www.secureyes.net

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048174/SecurEyes.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/indian-cybersecurity-company-secureyes-wins-prestigious-technology-services-award-at-central-banking-awards-2023-uk-301790543.html