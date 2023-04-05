Skanska builds data center in Atlanta, USA, for USD 171M, about SEK 1.8 billion

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The contract is worth USD 171M, about SEK 1.8 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2023.

The project consists of a new single story data center, totaling approximately 23,000 square meters.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in March 2024.

