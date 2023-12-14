Iso Butyric Acid Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Analysis | ChemAnalyst

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America

In the third quarter of 2023, the Iso-Butyric Acid market in the USA experienced a decline in its fundamentals over consecutive months, mainly attributed to sluggish purchases and weak market conditions. The consumption of Iso-Butyric acid in the United States decreased, contributing to lackluster demand for new stocks and providing fragile support to the price trend. Exports of premium Iso-Butyric Acid cargo to the North American market dropped due to reduced market activity. The region faced an oversupply of products and weak demand, leading to a downward adjustment in prices. Bidding for new stock remained limited, with suppliers acquiring goods as needed. Traders noted a decline in the demand for Iso-Butyric acid, impacting market dynamics amid regional economic growth uncertainty. The trade market saw a decrease in Iso-butyric acid prices due to delayed market offtakes, and purchase activity remained restricted as buyers anticipated further declines. In September 2023, the price of Iso-Butyric Acid in the USA declined to USD 1444/ton FOB Houston.

Asia Pacific

As the third quarter of 2023 concluded, the price of Iso-Butyric Acid in China followed a bearish market trend, influenced by sluggish trading activities and an oversupply of products, affecting the overall price trend. Traders reported a decline in demand for Iso-Butyric acid, creating uncertainty in regional economic growth and influencing market dynamics. The trade market witnessed a drop in Iso-butyric acid prices due to delayed market offtakes, and purchase activity remained constrained as buyers adapted to low market fundamentals. Sellers faced a dilemma, aiming to destock with special offers for additional volumes well below the spot market level. Suppliers exporting experienced visible pressure as global demand struggled to pick up amid low market fundamentals and sluggish purchases. In August 2023, the price of Iso-butyric Acid in China declined to USD 1385/ton FOB Shanghai. Fresh offers were slow as producers bypassed traditional reseller channels and opted for direct sales.

Europe

In the third quarter of 2023, the Pyridine market in Europe faced a slump due to weak market purchases and limited demand fundamentals from the downstream market. Declining exports from Germany to other European regions hampered market trading activities during this quarter. Spot prices decreased, and suppliers adopted a need-based approach for product purchases. Prices remained on the lower end, declining further with limited trading activities. The demand for Iso-Butyric Acid from the downstream disinfectant industry decreased amid slow market offtakes and limited trading activities. Demand uncertainty in Germany affected trading dynamics in the European market, which experienced a decline in fundamentals due to weak demand and sufficient inventories among enterprises. Local inventories rose, providing relaxation to prices, and suppliers adjusted prices for the domestic market. Weak product demand in the European market from downstream Agrochemical and dyes intermediates resulted in high inventories among downstream enterprises.

