Japan Skin Care Market Size, Share, Forecast & Analysis 2031

Japan is one of the largest markets to shop for beauty products because there are many different skin care and makeup options available at a variety of price ranges. The Japan Skin Care Market was estimated at USD 12.32 billion in FY2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 18.41 billion by FY2031. The market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period FY2024-2031. Shiseido Co., Ltd., Kao Corporation, and KOSÉ Corporation are a few well-known Japanese skin care companies. Japanese skin care products are well-known throughout the world, particularly for their high calibre and potency. The right skin care products could be the key to Japanese women’s flawless skin. Skin care products come in a wide range of prices in Japan, and surprisingly, one can find amazing products with very low costs.

Japanese people have a reputation for having a youthful appearance and are frequently referred to as looking younger than their actual age. Pretty skin in Japan is referred to as mochi-hada (もち肌), which is literally translated as “rice cake skin” in Japanese. The allusion to the traditional Japanese treat is meant to draw attention to the two characteristics of attractive skin that are most valued in Japanese culture: softness and plumpness.

J-Beauty concentrates on ingredients that reduce inflammation and encourage hydration. The majority of J-Beauty products contain ingredients like chamomile tea, hyaluronic acid, green tea, camellia oil, and aloe vera, according to a quick glance at the ingredient list. Innovations in skincare are constantly being developed in the country. Technologies for personalised skin care products are being developed by market participants. For example, in October 2022, the AS Watson Group, the biggest international retailer of health and beauty products, unveiled “Skinfie Lab”, a cutting-edge skin analysis tool that generates highly customised skincare product recommendations based on selfies taken by users, with the use of Artificial Intelligence. The tool was designed jointly with L’Oréal’s AI and AR company, ModiFace.

Selective Purchasing Demands for Natural and Organic Products

In recent years, there has been a growing global trend towards healthier and more sustainable lifestyles, and this has influenced consumer preferences, including skincare choices. Japan, known for its focus on quality, innovation, and traditional beauty practices, has embraced this trend, particularly in the skincare industry. Market demand for skin care and natural products is pushing major manufacturers to produce products with natural/clean labels.

Consumers are becoming more aware of the potential risks associated with synthetic ingredients commonly found in conventional skincare products. They are actively seeking alternatives that are perceived as safer and more beneficial for their skin health. Natural and organic skincare brands emphasize sustainable sourcing, cruelty-free practices, and biodegradable packaging. Traditional ingredients like green tea, rice bran, seaweed, and camellia oil are believed to have beneficial effects on the skin, and consumers are drawn to products that reflect these traditional practices. Shiseido Company, Limited’s corporate mission of “BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD” saw the introduction of Baum, a sustainable skincare line, with a focus on the power of trees, in Japan in May 2020.

Advanced Aesthetics or High Technology Based Beauty

High-tech beauty has made significant strides in the Japanese skincare market, combining innovative technology with effective skincare solutions. The emergence of smart skincare devices has revolutionized the Japanese skincare market. These devices connect to smartphone apps and use data analysis to provide personalized skincare recommendations. They can measure skin moisture levels, analyze skin concerns, and suggest customized skincare routines. Asian brands have started presenting science-driven cosmetic products to appeal to the distinguishing, sophisticated, and well-educated Japanese consumer who is interested in ingredients and beauty technology. The University of Tokyo and the Japanese salon brand Lady Bio collaborated to create the water-based multipurpose spray known as AI Mist, which can be applied to problematic scalps, dry skin, and acne-prone skin. Alkaline ionised water, an ingredient in a face care line developed by Jokari, is said to have antioxidant and detoxifying properties.

Government Regulations

Government regulations play a significant role in shaping the skincare market in Japan. The regulatory framework ensures product safety, quality standards, and consumer protection. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) is the regulatory authority responsible for overseeing the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, including certain skincare products classified as quasi-drugs. They conduct reviews, inspections, and approvals for these products to ensure compliance with regulatory standards. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) establishes and enforces regulations for cosmetic products in Japan. The Cosmetics and Quasi-drugs division of the MHLW sets standards for ingredients, labeling, claims, and manufacturing practices to ensure product safety and consumer protection. The MHLW maintains a positive list of approved cosmetic ingredients and restricts the use of certain substances, including those that may pose health risks.

Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Skin Care Products

In recent years, there has been growing interest and discussion about the potential benefits of CBD in various applications, including skincare. This has led to some speculation that the market for CBD products might gradually evolve in Japan. Since marijuana has been illegal in Japan for many years and is still widely regarded as a dangerous drug, especially by the older and more rural Japanese people, the market for CBD beauty products is still small. However, using CBD products has grown in popularity recently among the younger Japanese who live in cities, especially those who are looking for relaxation and stress reduction. Increasingly, more people are using hemp skincare products because of their all-natural benefits.

However, a lot of people are still unaware that hemp skincare is lawful in Japan as long as the products have a THC content of less than 0.3%. Since hemp skincare products have a low THC content, applying them topically won’t have any psychoactive effects. Several CBD brands offer face, body, and hair care products. For instance, Mariélan, the sister company of Maritime, specializes in CBD face care. The recently released CBD face and body range from Ritto is packaged in eye-catching colors.

Prioritising Women’s Overall Health

Numerous independent and emerging brands produce lotions and washes for intimate use that are designed specifically to improve female wellbeing. Femtech refers to technology-driven solutions and products that cater to women’s health and well-being, while femcare focuses specifically on feminine hygiene and care. Femtech has also influenced the beauty tech sector, which includes smart devices and apps focused on skincare and beauty. In Japan, there is a rise in smart beauty devices that provide personalized skincare analysis, recommend skincare routines, and track skin conditions over time. These technologies cater to the specific needs of women and contribute to the overall growth of the skincare market.

The femtech and femcare movements have brought increased attention to women’s wellness and self-care practices. Skincare brands in Japan are incorporating wellness elements into their products by emphasizing natural and organic ingredients, relaxation-inducing formulations, and promoting mindfulness in skincare routines. This holistic approach resonates with Japanese consumers who prioritize overall well-being. Femtech and femcare are driving innovation and product development in the Japanese skincare market, addressing the specific needs and concerns of women. This trend highlights the increasing awareness of women’s health and well-being, resulting in a broader range of skincare options that cater to different stages of life and unique requirements.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative impacts on the skincare market in Japan. The pandemic heightened awareness of personal hygiene and cleanliness, including skincare. Japanese consumers became more conscious of the importance of proper skincare routines and hygiene practices. This led to an increased demand for products such as facial cleansers, hand sanitizers, and moisturizers.

The luxury and prestige skincare segments faced challenges during the pandemic due to changes in consumer priorities and economic uncertainties. With reduced social gatherings and travel restrictions, the demand for high-end skincare products declined. While there were challenges, such as disruptions in the luxury segment and supply chain issues, there was also an increased focus on personal hygiene, self-care, and online shopping. These factors have shaped consumer behaviour and the strategies of skincare brands in Japan.

