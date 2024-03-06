Japan Tyre Market Research Report: Forecast 2031 | Markets and Data

The Japan tyre market was worth USD 13.05 billion in FY2022 and is further projected to reach USD 20.68 billion by the year FY2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increasing production and demand for vehicles, escalation in vehicle ownerships, increased tyre manufacturer competitiveness, and technological advancements contributed to the growth of the Japan tyre market. In addition, the increasing population, rapid urbanization, transition to the nuclear family structure, and better purchasing power of the consumers also contributed to shaping the market growth. Post COVID-19, in many emerging industries and e-commerce businesses, companies are now offering to provide home delivery and transportation solutions to its customers and clients, which has in turn increased the production of commercial vehicles like trucks, tractors and trailers, and therefore, boosting the revenues of tyre companies in Japan.

Japan’s vehicle manufacturing capacity is constantly rising. The Japanese consumers understand that having the right vehicle tyre can enhance the fuel efficiency, handling and overall safety. The price, total life (in kilometres), safety & grip, ruggedness, and fuel efficiency offered by the tyre are some of the key factors that the customers consider while making purchasing decision. The government of Japan has set some standards for production with the aim of an efficient and sustainable environment. It encourages the public to buy more efficient and eco-friendly tyres for their vehicles.

However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices and rising demand for tyre remoulding are anticipated to restrain the market’s expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that improvements in the technology, fuel economy, and the growing popularity of electric cars would open a wide range of opportunities for the market growth.

Download Free Sample Report

Passenger Car Tyre Dominates the Japan Tyre Market

With the growing interest in small passenger cars by the Japanese population, the passenger car tyres has been experiencing significant growth with the largest market share in volumes across vehicle types. In the year FY2022, the tyre sales of passenger cars were at around 79791 thousands units, followed by light truck tyres and truck & bus tyres.

Replacement Tyres Have Significantly Contributed to the Market Growth

Due to their dense population, most of the Japanese cities provide significant challenges for drivers in terms of traffic and parking. Given the huge base of vehicle parc as Japan has traditionally been a matured automobile market with high vehicle ownership for several decades; the replacement tyre segment is the highest contributor holding 66.8% share in the total tyre market in terms of volume in FY2022.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Japan Tyre Market

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive sector witnessed several setbacks. The economic slowdown, lockdown and social distancing norms limiting public movement and stress on the business and employment sector had a negative impact on the disposable income of consumers which led to a major downturn in Japanese automobile and tyre industry. With the temporary shortage of raw materials in, operational challenges in production, manufacturing, supply chains, and testing caused decline in the Japan tyre market in 2020. Following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions in second half of 2020 and 2021, Japan’s automotive and tyre industry recorded a smart recovery.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Japan Tyre Market

Russia and Ukraine war had triggered the slowdown in Japan tyre market, due to future uncertainties and ongoing supply chain issues. Japanese tyre manufacturer Bridgestone Corp., Ltd. had taken an exit from Russia. In March 2022, Bridgestone made the decision to halt all manufacturing operations and new investments in Russia. Along with Bridgestone, Michelin Group, and The Yokohama Rubber Company Limited have stopped their production in Russia.

Report Scope

“Japan Tyre Market Assessment, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2030F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and qualitative & quantitative assessment of the current state of the tyre market in Japan, industry dynamics and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war impact, opportunities, and forecasts (2023-2030). Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

