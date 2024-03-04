Japanese Company GA technologies Announces Jun Ernesto Okumura as its Executive Officer of the Chief Data Officer

TOKYO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GA technologies Co.,Ltd. （Headquarters: Minato District, Tokyo; CEO：Ryo Higuchi; Securities code: 3491; Hereinafter as “the Company”）announces the assumption of Jun Ernesto Okumura as the Executive Officer of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) of the Company starts on March 5th, 2024.

Mr. Okumura has been working as a data analyst and an AI engineer in a prestigious Internet business company. He contributed to the rebounce of several gaming businesses and achieved outstanding performance. He also has been invited to AI topics related events, forums as a speaker and had his own books published. He worked on projects of data analysis, development of the matching algorithm, restructure of the data infrastructure while working in a company providing matching service. He also acquired experiences on strategy promotion regarding the data (analysis) aspect, cross-department KPI management, team building etc. Mr. Okumura shall be utilizing his knowledge and experience to accelerate the growth of multiple services of the Company.

Executive officer profile

Executive Officer of the CDO（Chief Data Officer）｜Jun Ernesto Okumura

Graduated from Graduate School of Faculty of Science of Kyoto University with a Ph.D. in 2014. Mr. Okumura specialized in the research of the field of astronomy as the research fellowship for young scientists in Japan Society for the Promotion of Science while studying for his doctor’s degree. After that, joined an Internet business company and worked as a data analyst as well as an AI product manager. He has an abundance of experiences about Internet service, KPI management and leading projects related to data science. Mr. Okumura has been invited to many conferences as a speaker both in Japan and overseas. He is also a book author, translator and runs an AI- theme-related community. Joined Eureka Inc. in 2019, was appointed as the Executive Officer of the Data Director. Joined GA technologies Co.,Ltd. in 2024.

Comments from Jun Ernesto Okumura

What I value the most is the utilization of data (science) in the right way to contribute to any kind of business and to make positive impacts on our society. I have many different experiences with data analysis, AI, data governance etc., I believe I can bring these experiences to GA technologies and to the real estate industry to make a change. Data science is indeed something that relates to all the teams in the Company, to the business, and to people. I am looking forward to working with everyone and to giving back to society.

About GA technologies Co.,Ltd.

Company: GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Representative: Ryo Higuchi

Website: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/en/

Headquarters: 40F of Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower, Roppongi 3-2-1, Minato District, Tokyo

Year of founding: March 2013

Businesses:

The operation of the investment real estate service “RENOSY”

SaaS type of BtoB PropTech product development

Sub companies: ITANDI Co., Ltd, Modern Standard Co., Ltd, Shenjumiausuan Co., Ltd, and 21 other companies

CONTACT:

Judy Yu

pr@ga-tech.co.jp

81-80-8899-1699

