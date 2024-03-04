Moomoo Canada Obtains TSX and TSX Venture Exchange Membership

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. (“Moomoo Canada”, [1]), a leading one-stop digitalized stock trading platform, is proud to announce its acceptance as a Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange non-trading member, effective March 29, 2024.

This new TSX and TSX Venture Exchange membership will make great contributions to the over 50 licenses and qualifications earned by moomoo and its affiliates that are trusted by over 21 million global users in several major financial markets, including the U.S., Canada, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, etc.

Steve Zeng, moomoo’s Head of Global Strategy, expressed his enthusiasm for the new membership: “We are thrilled to become a non-trading member of the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange. This milestone marks a significant step forward in moomoo’s commitment to make investing more convenient and accessible to investors worldwide.”

As an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights, moomoo was officially launched in Canada in September, 2023. The moomoo app rapidly gained popularity among Canadian investors. Only a few months after entering the Canadian market, the moomoo app became the top-3 most downloaded online brokerage app in Canada [2].

This popularity is due to moomoo offering Canadian investors an easy and affordable way to trade US and Canadian stocks and ETFs, as well as US options. Canadian investors can invest in global markets with ease by trading in the U.S. and Canadian markets through one single moomoo account, with no need to exchange currencies.

Additionally, moomoo offers Canadian investors extended trading hours so they can take advantage of pre and post-market trading opportunities. With moomoo, Canadian investors can trade in the US market from 4 AM to 8 PM ET, and trade in the Canadian market from 8 AM to 5 PM ET.

Catering to the needs of Canadian investors to have more tax-efficient options, moomoo launched self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) at the end of 2023. Together with cash account and margin account, moomoo now offers 4 types of accounts in Canada, providing Canadian investors with more diversified trading choices.

Moomoo powers the investment journey of individuals across all trading levels, with access to a wide range of both user-friendly and advanced features. By simply opening an account, Canadian users will have free access to a wealth of features, free 100+ indicators with advanced drawing tools, free detailed analyst rating from over 4000 Wall Street analysts, and free 24/7 financial news from credible sources including Bloomberg, Dow Jones, etc. And by depositing any amount of funds into the account, users can enjoy Level 2 quotes for US and Canadian stocks for free.

Another distinctive feature that sets moomoo apart is its vibrant online community, connecting over 21 million global investors of all levels. This interactive platform facilitates the sharing of investment ideas, insights, and experiences, bringing together an environment of collaborative learning and growth.

For more information, please visit moomoo’s official website at www.moomoo.com/ca or contact pr@moomoo.com .

[1] ln Canada, investment products and services available through the moomoo app are offered by Moomoo Financial Canada Inc., a broker-dealer member of Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). [2] According to data.ai, in December 2023, moomoo became the Top-3 most downloaded Android online broker app on Google Play, and its iOS ranking increase dramatically in the Apple App Store in Canada.

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights.

It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trading topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

Founded in Silicon Valley, California, moomoo operates as a global investment platform across multiple countries, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq Listed company, moomoo proudly serves as a global strategic collaborator with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), garnering numerous international accolades. More than just an investment platform, moomoo is your trusted companion on an enriching investment journey.

In Canada, brokerage products and related services available through the moomoo app are offered by Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. MFCI is a Canadian securities broker specializing in Order-Execution Only services and is registered with securities regulators in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia Alberta. MFCI does not provide investment advice or recommendations regarding the purchase or sale of any investments. Investors are responsible for their own investment decisions.

