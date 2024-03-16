JTEC Energy Named to TIME's List of America's Top GreenTech Companies 2024

ATLANTA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JTEC Energy has been named to TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2024. JTEC Energy landed at #94 out of 250 overall ranked companies. This prestigious award was announced on March 5th, 2024, and can be viewed on TIME’s website at https://time.com/collection/americas-top-greentech-companies-2024/.

Companies headquartered in the United States that focused on developing and providing green technologies, products, or services that help mitigate or reverse the impact of human activities on the environment were considered for the award. The ranking is based on the research and analysis of over 4,600 companies across three dimensions: Positive Environmental Impact, Financial Strength, and Innovation Drive.

“We are honored to be included among some of the most innovative companies in America who are working to address climate change and sustainability across sectors like AgTech, Carbon Reduction, Mobility, Renewable Energy, and Resource Management. JTEC Energy will be a leader in solving our planet’s future energy needs with clean, carbon free, renewable energy,” said Mike McQuary, JTEC Energy’s CEO.

In support of the research, data was gathered from company applications, annual reports, media monitoring, and other public sources. Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal worked with specialized data partners, HolonIQ and LexisNexis PatentSight to further strengthen the data quality and industry rankings.

About JTEC Energy

Former NASA scientist and Super Soaker inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson invented the Johnson Thermo-Electrochemical Converter (JTEC), a cleantech hydrogen energy device that transforms heat into energy more efficiently than any device in history. Led by Mike McQuary, JTEC Energy was spun off from Johnson Research & Development to fully develop and commercialize the JTEC device. With over 45 patents, JTEC is applicable for both power generation and refrigeration. For more information about JTEC Energy, visit the company website at JTECEnergy.com.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand built on 100 years of unparalleled trust and authority, with an audience of more than 100 million people worldwide across our platforms. Created in 1923, TIME began as the first weekly news magazine: a digest of world events, for busy people to read. Today, TIME includes a website; a magazine; a social media footprint of over 51 million; TIME Studios, an award-winning film and television division; live events; Red Border, an award-winning in-house branded content studio; TIME CO2, a climate action platform; TIME Stamped, a recommendations and e-commerce platform created in partnership with Taboola; and TIME Sites, a customer-experience platform.

About Statista

Statista is a global data and business intelligence platform with an extensive collection of statistics, reports, and insights on over 80,000 topics from 22,500 sources in 170 industries. Established in Germany in 2007, Statista operates in 13 locations worldwide and employs around 1,100 professionals. Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

