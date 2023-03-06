Kostis & McCord "Off Their Rockers" New Video Golf Podcast

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kostis & McCord – Off Their Rockers, a new golf video podcast, makes its debut with co-hosts Peter Kostis, one of the best teachers in the game, and Gary McCord, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions.

The two former broadcast partners have teamed up once again, this time to provide commentary, interviews, entertainment and swing help for golfers of all levels on their weekly show.

“We can finally share all the untold feuds, fights, laughs and secrets that we had to keep quiet for all those years! It’ll be a blast to be able to tell those previously off-limit stories and have more than 6 seconds to do it,” said Kostis. “Let’s face it, we’ve pretty much seen it all in our decades of playing, teaching, calling the action, and now we’re ready to bring fans inside the ropes and behind the scenes with no holds barred.”

Co-host Mike Abram, a longtime golf television and commercial producer, will join Kostis and McCord on the show, which promises to be both entertaining and informative. “Peter and Gary are two of the most original and engaging golf personalities of all time,” said Abram. “Their experience in the game, unique perspective and sense of humor will make Off Their Rockers a must-watch for golf fans everywhere. And, this podcast allows the golf industry a unique opportunity to speak directly to golfers about great products, golf travel destinations and talk to our guests that love this game.”

Gary McCord said, “Bottom line, I’m bored, retirement sucks and I can only play so much golf. So, when Mike came to Peter and me and said we could do a video podcast and say and do ANYTHING we wanted with no rules, I said, I’m in, let’s go!”

Presented by Swing U, Kostis & McCord – Off Their Rockers is set to launch March 2, 2023 and you can watch, listen and subscribe to Kostis & McCord on their YouTube Channel, as well as major podcast platforms, social media and their website KostisMcCord.com.

