Landis+Gyr Highlights Grid Flexibility Solutions at DISTRIBUTECH 2024

Demonstrations highlighting real-time management of EV charging, DERs and consumer engagement will be presented

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) is spotlighting technologies aimed at increasing flexibility for managing the energy transition at the DISTRIBUTECH International 2024 conference and exhibition on February 26-29 in Orlando, FL.

“Distribution utilities are facing challenges on multiple fronts as electrification and the clean energy transition continues,” said Chuck Yechout, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Landis+Gyr. “Landis+Gyr is pioneering technologies that use high resolution data and automated controls to make real-time decisions at the grid edge, while giving utilities and consumers more control.”

Landis+Gyr’s flexibility management solutions are designed to integrate with existing utility infrastructure to better locate, respond to, and manage emerging demand from electric vehicles and appliances while balancing the growing generation from distributed resources. Throughout the conference, Landis+Gyr will join with partners and utility customers to demonstrate applications for improving grid management now and in the future, during the following educational sessions:

Grid Edge Applications Drive Flexible Management, Wednesday, February. 28 at 10:5 a.m. — National Grid and Landis+Gyr will report on advances in native apps running on next generation metering platform that enable real-time response to changing grid conditions.

— National Grid and Landis+Gyr will report on advances in native apps running on next generation metering platform that enable real-time response to changing grid conditions. The Customer Grid Edge and Home Electrification, Tuesday, February 27 at 1:15 p.m. – Landis+Gyr, SPAN and Duke Energy will discuss cutting-edge technology that enables circuit-level monitoring and control for whole-home demand flexibility.

at – Landis+Gyr, SPAN and Duke Energy will discuss cutting-edge technology that enables circuit-level monitoring and control for whole-home demand flexibility. Overcoming Utility Challenges with Transportation Electrification, Tuesday, February 27 at 3:30 p.m. – Landis+Gyr will direct a panel discussion including participants from NREL and NRECA to discuss utility preparation for EV charging and discharging, the impact on distribution assets and the use of technology to address fleet and residential service needs.

“Flexible resource management is the key to maintain reliability while staying focused on decarbonization goals,” said Sean Cromie, Executive Vice President and Head of Americas for Landis+Gyr. “Interoperable and innovative technology that provides value throughout the utility organization is critical to ensuring our energy future.”

To learn more about Landis+Gyr’s flexible energy management portfolio, visit Landis+Gyr at DISTRIBUTECH in Booth #2401 in the Conference Expo.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO₂ in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

