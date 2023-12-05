LanguageCert Academic and General tests approved by UK Home Office for Student and Work Visas

The tests are now approved as Secure English Language Tests (SELT) for global use and will be available from 19 December 2023 .

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LanguageCert, the global awarding organisation for languages, today announces that its LanguageCert Academic and General tests have been approved as Secure English Language Tests (SELT) by the UK Visa and Immigration Authority (UKVI) for UK Student and Work visas.

Independently evaluated by UK ENIC (formerly UK NARIC), LanguageCert Academic and General SELT tests are specifically designed for individuals applying for UK student or work visas where proof of English language ability is required. These multi-level tests are calibrated to the CEFR and meet the Home Office specifications and visa requirements, whilst maintaining a candidate-centric approach.

Every year over 350,000 people travel to the UK for study, while in 2022 190,000 workers applied for UK Skilled Worker and Health & Care Worker visas. LanguageCert Academic and LanguageCert General SELT tests are the ideal solution for people who need to certify their English language skills.

LanguageCert Academic was developed in response to growing demand from institutions for a test that assesses English proficiency for use within academic settings. The test covers language use in an academic context, encompassing vocabulary and expressions needed for various essential tasks, including interactions with tutors, peers, and college staff and comprehension of lectures, seminars, and academic reference materials. The assessment also covers the language and skills necessary for academic success, such as essay writing, presentations, note-taking, and argument formulation.

LanguageCert General was designed for non-native speakers of English who are preparing for professional employment in the UK. Like LanguageCert Academic, the General test references the language proficiency in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and evaluates listening, reading, writing and speaking skills.

The two tests are backed with extensive pretesting and trialling of test materials to ensure fairness, fitness-for-purpose, and comparability, as well as extensive support and practice materials available for test takers.

Marios Molfetas, Chief Languages Officer, LanguageCert says: “We’re dedicated to creating and delivering top-tier language assessments that enhance the lives and educational journeys of individuals worldwide. LanguageCert Academic and General represent our commitment to continually evaluate and meet the evolving needs of our diverse user base, ensuring the provision of secure, relevant, and reliable testing.”

The new SELT tests will be delivered globally through the existing LanguageCert SELT Centre network combining user-friendly, state-of-the-art and highly-secure test technology. Candidates have access to frequent and flexible test availability and benefit from receiving official results in just five days. Test takers will be able to book and take their LanguageCert Academic and General SELT tests from 19 December 2023.

Both tests are offered in addition to the current LanguageCert ESOL 4-skills SELT provision for work and study visas, which remain approved for UKVI purposes until further notice.

LanguageCert is well known for offering Ofqual-regulated, high-stakes tests that align with CEFR standards. The company has been providing UK Home Office-approved tests since early 2020 and is trusted by hundreds of thousands of test takers in over 120 countries across the world.

About LanguageCert:

LanguageCert, a member of the PeopleCert Group, is an innovative Ofqual recognised Awarding Organisation committed to developing and delivering high-quality, internationally recognised language tests that enhance the career, education and life opportunities of individuals worldwide.

An ever-growing number of universities and organisations in over 90 countries worldwide recognise LanguageCert scores as evidence of English language proficiency.

About PeopleCert:

PeopleCert is the global leader in the certification industry. Our certifications are delivered across 200+ countries to 50,000 corporations (82% of Fortune 500) and 800 government organisations, through an extensive network of accredited training organizations and our award-winning online proctoring solution.

With a focus on innovation, security, and customer experience, PeopleCert emboldens people and organisations to achieve what they are capable of and realize their life ambitions through learning.

Our product portfolio includes global best practice frameworks and certifications, including ITIL® and DevOps Institute for IT & Digital Transformation, and PRINCE2® for Project, Programme & Portfolio Management, as well as language qualifications in English, Spanish and Classical Greek through LanguageCert.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/languagecert-academic-and-general-tests-approved-by-uk-home-office-for-student-and-work-visas-302005872.html

SOURCE LanguageCert

