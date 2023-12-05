Thinkific Joins Forces with Jon Youshaei to Launch 'Insider Accelerator' – a Premier Accelerator Program for Creators

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ – Thinkific Labs Inc. (“Thinkific”) (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced an exciting partnership with Jon Youshaei, a renowned and respected educator and journalist with almost a decade of experience working with top Creators inside YouTube and Instagram. The collaboration represents an extremely high profile Creator partnership for Thinkific and will see Jon and his team at Youshaei Studios produce a flagship accelerator program ‘Insider Accelerator’ designed to help more people become, and excel as, full-time Creators.

“This won’t be just another course for Creators,” Youshaei explained. “It’s an accelerator where we’ll be guiding students with workshops, custom-built tools, actionable tactics from my nearly decade of experience as well as my interviews with some of the world’s largest Creators. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Thinkific to bring this to life and help more Creators grow their audience — and their business.”

Youshaei’s course-based accelerator will deep-dive on topics such as increasing your confidence on camera, improving your video’s retention, negotiating bigger brand deals, revamping your thumbnails, and much more. Thinkific will be offering a sneak peek at Jon’s masterclass course this holiday season, with a mini course hosted by Jon as part of Thinkific’s “New year, new you” campaign.

Thinkific CEO Greg Smith shared his excitement on this partnership, stating, “What Jon has done in both his Creator and corporate careers is remarkable. His unique experience working with Creators across global platforms like YouTube and Instagram and his ability to inspire people with the knowledge he’s gained, holds incredible value for Thinkific’s Creator Educator community. This accelerator program is a call to action to those who dream big, think big, and want to seize the opportunity to thrive as Creators in their own right.”

One of few marketers to work with leading talent at both YouTube and Instagram, Jon Youshaei has been featured in Business Insider, Time, and Inc Magazine, credited with “cracking the code to going viral.” During his five (5) years at YouTube as Head of Creator Product Marketing, Jon worked with YouTube’s top Creators and brands to grow their audiences and incomes. During his three (3) years at Instagram, Jon helped empower even more Creators to grow and monetize their audiences. Now a Creator himself, Jon has garnered over half a million followers and 300M+ views, and has interviewed many of the most celebrated global Creators including: Logan Paul, Paris Hilton, Terry Crews, Charli D’Amelio, Danny Duncan, and Mark Rober. Jon has also been signed by Gary Vaynerchuk to his speaking agency, VaynerSpeakers, named among Forbes’ 30 Under 30, recognized as a Top Voice by LinkedIn, and ranked by NPR as one of the best commencement speakers since 1774 alongside Steve Jobs, Oprah, and John F. Kennedy.

To join the waitlist for the Insider Accelerator, please visit https://insider.school/ .

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products – from courses to communities – and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific’s 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

