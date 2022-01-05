Learn what NFTs are with this crypto wealth building masterclass, now just $20

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Jan. 1, take 97% off The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle, valued at $1,200, and get it for just $20.

If you didn’t hear the term “NFT” at the family table over the holidays, did you even have a holiday break? It’s the buzzword everyone’s talking about and no one seems to understand. But that can change with this masterclass bundle that teaches you everything you’ve ever wanted to know about NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

What’s more, this learning bundle is on sale for pocket change with this New Year, New You Sale. No coupon is necessary to redeem the deal — it’ll automatically be applied at checkout.

The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle features six courses and over 152 lessons that break down everything you need to know to master and understand NFTs.

You’ll start by learning how to register your own art in an open marketplace. The courses cover everything from non-fungible tokens, minting, and crypto wallets. From there, you can actually join the non-fungible token revolution by taking a course that only takes an hour to complete. You’ll begin to get more familiar with the world of NFTs by just the second course. Then, begin to understand the strategies and basics of trading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Each course is taught by instructors like Benjamin Wilson, an entrepreneur and marketing innovator who boasts an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star instructor rating.

Each course in the Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle normally retails for $200. However, with this New Year, New You Sale, you can purchase the entire bundle for just $20 for a limited time — no coupon necessary.

Prices subject to change.