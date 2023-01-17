LeVar Burton Joins the L.A. Care-Nimoy Family COVID-19 Billboard Campaign

The Campaign Encourages COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With COVID-19 cases rising again, it is time to remind people that vaccines are the best way to keep families and communities healthy. In May of 2021, L.A. Care Health Plan and the family of Leonard Nimoy, the legendary actor of Star Trek™ fame, launched a billboard and social media campaign to encourage vaccination and masking. Today, the campaign is announcing the addition of actor LeVar Burton, another member of the Star Trek family who starred in Star Trek: The Next Generation, is joining the effort with a billboard message saying Get Vaxxed. Get Boosted. Be There For The Next Generation.

“During the pandemic, I realized I have to take care of myself and that means keeping up with vaccines and health screenings,” said Burton. “These days, I am using every opportunity I get to remind people to prioritize their health, so I was excited to support this effort that can help save lives and also keep my friend Leonard’s memory alive.”

Leonard Nimoy was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2013, and he dedicated the last two years of his life to raising awareness about the progressive lung disease. His family sees this campaign as an extension of that effort.

“I have no doubt that my father would have been an outspoken proponent of vaccinations during the COVID-19 crisis, which has seen so many suffer lung damage,” said Julie Nimoy, who also runs The Nimoy-Knight Foundation, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, with her husband David Knight. “We are proud to work with L.A. Care on this important campaign, and with LeVar joining us, we know we will capture even more attention to ensure the message is seen.”

L.A. Care has been promoting COVID-19 vaccinations since they first became available. Collaborating on this billboard and social media campaign, with the generous permission of ViacomCBS, is a perfect way to amplify the message in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“COVID-19 put a spotlight on health inequity in this country, with communities of color suffering more cases and deaths,” said John Baackes, L.A. Care CEO. “Star Trek was always about diversity and advocating for social justice and equality. L.A. Care is honored to share our commitment to equity and inclusion with two figures who were part of that historic series.”

The billboards in this renewed campaign will initially go up in three Inglewood neighborhoods and in the San Fernando Valley. A social media campaign will push out the same message seen on the billboards – Get Vaxxed. Get Boosted. Be There for the Next Generation.

