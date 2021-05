LibreOffice Suite 2021 Home Student Professional & Business Compatible With Microsoft Office Word Excel & PowerPoint Software CD for PC Windows 10 8.1 8 7 Vista XP 32 & 64 Bit, Mac OS X and Linux



LibreOffice this is a premier office suite for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, graphics, databases and more. It is available in many languages and works on all modern computers.

Writer is a word processor you can use for anything from writing a quick letter to producing an entire book.

Calc is a powerful spreadsheet with all the tools you need to calculate, analyze, and present your data in numerical reports or sizzling graphics.

Impress is the fastest, most powerful way to create effective and professional multimedia presentations.

Draw lets you produce everything from simple diagrams to dynamic 3D illustrations.

Base lets you manipulate databases seamlessly. Create and modify tables, forms, queries, and reports, all from within.

Math lets you create mathematical equations with a graphic user interface or by directly typing your formulas into the equation editor.

Extras include 1500 fonts, more than 120 professional templates, and a gallery pack consisting of 1000’s of Clip Art images for Writer, Calc and Impress.

Free for life updates, leaving you free to create without the worry for the need of expensive new versions, as can be the case with other suites.

Backwards compatible versions dating back to 2011 included, so if you have a computer with an old operating system, we have it covered!

This is a a Mozilla Public License and GNU Licensed product and PixelClassics has been granted full rights under this license to distribute derivative works.

✅ Professional premier office suite for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, graphics, databases and more! Suitable for home, student, school and business.

✅ Full program included that will not expire! It includes free for life updates and there are no yearly subscriptions required! Everything you need is provided on disc, perfect to store as a backup and for new and reinstallations. This multi-platform edition is compatible with Microsoft Windows 10, 8. 8.1, 7, Vista, XP PC, macOS and Mac OS X.

✅ PixelClassics exclusive extras include 1500 fonts, 120 professional templates, 1000’s of clip art images, app user guides, easy to use installation menu (PC only), email support and more!

✅ To ensure you receive exactly as advertised including all our exclusive extras, please choose PixelClassics. All our discs are checked and scanned 100% virus free, and backed up by our dedicated email support.





