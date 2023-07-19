Mantium Hires Aaron Ansari as VP of Sales, Bolsters AI Security Leadership

Mantium, a leading generative AI company, has announced the appointment of seasoned sales professional Aaron Ansari as its Vice President of Sales, as part of its strategy to boost growth in the expanding AI cybersecurity market. With a rich background in Information Security and proven business growth acumen, Ansari’s arrival is set to further strengthen Mantium’s commitment to providing top-tier AI security solutions and driving innovation in the sector.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Mantium, an industry-leader in generative AI, committed to protecting customer data and AI systems, announces the appointment of Aaron Ansari as its new Vice President of Sales. This significant addition bolsters the company's drive to fortify its stronghold in the AI security landscape while propelling its sales strategy and operational growth.

Aaron Ansari, a seasoned sales professional, brings an extensive track record in Information Security. Having led sales and customer acquisition growth at successful startups like PhishMe (now Cofense) and Cloud Conformity (now Trend Micro), Ansari will now apply his acumen at Mantium to drive sales of the company’s patent-pending technologies, addressing security vulnerabilities in large language models and vector databases.

Ryan Sevey, CEO of Mantium, comments on the appointment, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Aaron to our team. His deep knowledge and experience in enterprise markets, coupled with a customer-focused approach, make him an invaluable asset to our leadership. His appointment signals our commitment to growing our business while continuing to provide top-tier AI security solutions to our customers.”

The timing of Ansari’s appointment is pertinent as the global AI in cybersecurity market is projected to grow significantly. A recent report by Precedence Research estimates the market size will hit around USD 102.78 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.43% from 2023 to 2032. Ansari’s proven expertise and innovative strategies are expected to enhance Mantium’s competitive edge and cement its position in this rapidly expanding industry.

Reflecting further on Ansari’s appointment, Sevey adds, “With Aaron spearheading our sales team, we’re well-positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory. His approach aligns perfectly with our mission of pioneering information security for the age of AI. We look forward to the significant impact he will make on our continued success.”

About Mantium:

Mantium is a leading generative AI startup founded by industry pioneers, with a mission to protect customer data and AI systems. Its work in AI security vulnerabilities and patent-pending technologies set it apart in the industry. Journalists looking for additional information or in-depth interviews can reach out to press@mantiumai.com.

