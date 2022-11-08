Market Synergy Group, Aspida to Partner in Distribution of New Fixed Index Annuity Series

The new Synergy Choice™ Max FIA joins the already popular suite of Synergy Choice™ products

TOPEKA, Kan., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Aspida Life Insurance Company (“Aspida”), a life insurance and annuity company, and Market Synergy Group announced plans on Monday to partner on the distribution of Aspida’s new Synergy Choice™ Max fixed index annuity (FIA) series.

Aspida’s Synergy Choice™ Max FIA, designed in partnership with Market Synergy Group, adds to the already popular suite of Synergy Choice™ products, which includes a multi-year guaranteed annuity series that launched earlier this year.

Synergy Choice™ Max is designed to deliver reliable and competitive return opportunities in an ever-changing market. It offers consumers the flexibility to choose a five- or ten-year surrender period and incorporates a diverse selection of indexing strategies intended for safe growth potential tied to the S&P 500® Index, the Citi Aria Index, and the Goldman Sachs Grand Prix Index.

“Given the uncertainty in today’s markets, the opportunity to provide protection with innovative growth potential is more critical than ever,” said Lance Sparks, president of Market Synergy Group. “The strategy designs available with Synergy Choice™ Max will help Aspida stand out in the FIA marketplace. Market Synergy Group is excited to leverage Aspida’s agile, tech-leading platform and exemplary service to bring this new product to the FIA space.”

Aspida’s client-centered platform provides intuitive tools and resources to enable financial professionals, and their clients, to access their retirement solutions quickly, easily and securely.

“Given the current markets, we believe it’s a great time to introduce the Synergy Choice™ Max FIA through our partnership with Market Synergy Group,” said Aspida Chief Distribution Officer Chad Burns. “By combining product innovation, unique crediting strategies, and our best-in-class technology platform, Aspida and Market Synergy Group aim to offer retirement solutions that will help protect dreams.”

The Synergy Choice™ Max FIA is distributed exclusively by Market Synergy Group’s member partners. For more information about the product, including state availability and rates, visit http://www.aspida.com.

###

ABOUT MARKET SYNERGY GROUP

At Market Synergy Group, we leverage research, innovation, a passion for problem-solving and unconventional thinking to identify consumer planning challenges before they arise. We partner with reputable carriers to design and develop market-leading solutions that address these needs and collaborate with an exclusive network of IMO member-owners and elite advisors to distribute them, generating meaningful results for the individuals and families they serve. It’s this synergy — the interaction of multiple elements in a system to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of the individual elements — that sets us apart and propels our network to experience incremental success. Learn more at marketsynergy.net.

ABOUT ASPIDA

Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively “Aspida”), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S. and Bermuda with total assets of $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2022. Aspida, through its U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is focused on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Its Bermuda-based reinsurance platform, Aspida Life Re, is focused on providing efficient and secure life and annuity reinsurance solutions. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients’ financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. Aspida is an indirect subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit aspida.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

