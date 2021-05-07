McAfee Total Protection 2021 Unlimited Devices, Antivirus Internet Security Software Password Manager, Parental Control, Privacy, 1 Year – Download Code



Price: $119.99 - $29.99

(as of May 07,2021 04:40:06 UTC – Details)





McAfee Total Protection provides digital security that goes beyond award-winning antivirus, so you can enjoy your life online. Our comprehensive security software not only defends your Windows, Mac OS, Android and iOS devices, but also protects your identity and personal information, secures your internet connections via VPN and guards you from phishing scams on the web. Stay safer on the web with our password manager, securing your credentials by generating and storing complex passwords, auto-filling your account info for faster logins. McAfee Total Protection Unlimited also provides extended protection for your family, including parental controls to help your kids build healthy habits, monitor what they see online, block inappropriate content, and manage screen-time on their devices, even while you’re away. Designed to be consistently updated, with an active subscription McAfee security software will provide digital protection today in 2020, tomorrow in 2021 and beyond.

SECURE BROWSING WITH CONTROLS: Sidestep cyber and malware attacks before they happen with clear warnings of risky websites, links and files. Help your connected kids build good digital habits with Safe Family parental controls

PASSWORD MANAGER: Enjoy secure and convenient access to all your logins with a browser-based password manager that generates and memorizes secure passwords for you

FILE LOCK: Place your sensitive files under lock-and-key quickly and easily with 256-bit file encryption for added security

FREE SUPPORT: Get free customer support via phone, chat or online with your annual subscription

INSTANT CODE DOWNLOAD: Digital code that will be emailed to you after purchase





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

