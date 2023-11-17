MEDIA ADVISORY – CRTC TO HOLD FIRST PUBLIC HEARING ON MODERNIZING CANADA'S BROADCASTING FRAMEWORK

WHEN: Monday, November 20, 2023

WHERE: Streamed online via CRTC website

TIME: 9:00 a.m.

OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ – The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will hold a public hearing from November 20 to December 8, 2023.

In May 2023, the CRTC published its regulatory plan to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework. The CRTC is advancing its plan by holding a hearing to consider whether online streaming services should make an initial contribution to support Canadian and Indigenous content and, if so, where these should be directed to best benefit the broadcasting system.

If you would like additional information, please contact the CRTC’s Media Relations team at (819) 997-9403 or by email.

If you are interested in following the hearing and obtaining tabled documents, follow us @CRTCHearings.

Reference documents:

Hearing agenda

Broadcasting Notice of Consultation CRTC 2023-138

Broadcasting Notice of Consultation CRTC 2023-138-1

Hearing Documents (2023-138)

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

