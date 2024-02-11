MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Attend IEA Ministerial Meeting 2024

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2024 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will attend and serve as a Vice Chair of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Ministerial Meeting 2024 in Paris, France. The meeting is taking place on February 13 and 14, 2024.

While at the Ministerial Meeting, Minister Wilkinson will be speaking at the following public events:

February 13:

9:45–10:15 a.m. CET: Innovation Forum Panel

2:15–3:30 p.m. CET: Canada-Led High-Level Ministerial Dialogue

February 14:

11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m. CET: Government–Industry Breakouts

Events will be live-streamed and available on the IEA website and the IEA YouTube Channel.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

