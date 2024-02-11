The first edition of the Space Debris Conference debuts in Riyadh, with the participation of 470 experts and speakers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural Space Debris Conference commenced in Riyadh, focusing on the pivotal theme of “Towards Securing the Future of the Global Space Economy.” Hosted by the Saudi Space Agency and partnered with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Communications and Space Technology Commission, the event gathered over 400 experts, 70 speakers, and various industry leaders globally. Its goal is to foster dialogue on space debris, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to space protection, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.

Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Space Agency, emphasized the urgency of addressing space debris amid increasing space activities. He underscored the conference’s role as a catalyst for global cooperation and innovative solutions.

Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Altamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s dedication to sustainable development and innovation in space, including its leadership in the G20’s Leaders Initiative for Space Economy.

The conference’s agenda spans two days, featuring sessions on legislation, future trends, risk mitigation, and space governance. Discussions will include initiatives for space debris removal, enhancing orbital safety, and shaping the future of space governance. The event also hosts an exhibition showcasing local and international companies’ space technologies, aiming to raise awareness and foster collaboration in tackling the challenges posed by space debris.

In summary, the Space Debris Conference serves as a pivotal platform for global cooperation and innovation in addressing the challenges of space debris, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to space protection, sustainable development, and collaboration in the global space economy.

