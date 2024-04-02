MEDIA ADVISORY – Ministers Miller and Wilkinson to make a housing announcement in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ – The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make a housing announcement.

Date:

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Time:

1:00 p.m. AT

Location:

Halifax, Nova Scotia
Notes for media:
  • Media are asked to register in advance for this in-person event by sharing their name, title, email address and outlet with media@cic.gc.ca before Wednesday, April 3 at 12:00 p.m. Atlantic time. Please include “RSVP for April 3 press conference” in the subject line of the email.
  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 12:45 p.m. AT.

