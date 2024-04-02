MEDIA ADVISORY – Ministers Miller and Wilkinson to make a housing announcement in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ – The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make a housing announcement.

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 1:00 p.m. AT Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia

Notes for media:

Media are asked to register in advance for this in-person event by sharing their name, title, email address and outlet with media@cic.gc.ca before Wednesday, April 3 at 12:00 p.m. Atlantic time. Please include “RSVP for April 3 press conference” in the subject line of the email.

at Atlantic time. Please include “RSVP for press conference” in the subject line of the email. Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 12:45 p.m. AT.

SOURCE Citizenship and Immigration Canada

