Oklahoma Proton Center Celebrates Milestone Achievement: 5,000th Patient Successfully Treated

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a momentous occasion, Oklahoma Proton Center, a leading provider of cutting-edge proton therapy, recently completed treatment on their 5,000th patient.

Oklahoma Proton Center is one of a few proton centers in the country to reach the 5,000 patient milestone. The facility opened in 2009 as the 6th proton center in the country and remains one of just 5 centers in the southwest.

This significant milestone underscores the Proton Center’s unwavering commitment to advancing cancer care and providing state-of-the-art treatment options.

David Raubach, Chief Development Officer at the Center, acknowledged the significance of the day:

“The team at Oklahoma Proton Center is one of the most experienced in the country. The facility has been a pioneer in proton therapy for a decade and continues to lead the way in treating new disease sites and developing advanced treatment protocols. We are excited for where the future leads.”

Proton therapy has emerged as a standard of care approach to for the treatment of many solid cancers, offering enhanced precision and reduced side effects compared to traditional radiation therapies. The Oklahoma Proton Center treats over 600 patients annually from around Oklahoma and across multiple disease sites.

Dr. John Chang, Medical Director at Oklahoma Proton Center remarked, “Reaching the milestone of treating our 5000th patient is a moment of great pride for our team. It reflects the technological advancements in proton therapy and the dedication of our staff to provide the highest quality care to each patient.”

Proton therapy, a highly precise form of radiation therapy, targets tumors with remarkable accuracy, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues and is utilized regularly at most of the top cancer centers across the U.S. This advanced treatment modality has demonstrated efficacy in various cancer types, including prostate, breast, brain, lung as well as many others.

Richard Fransen was the 14th patient treated at Oklahoma Proton Center, finishing treatment in 2009 and now serves as chairman of the board of directors for the foundation that owns the not-for-profit facility. He spoke at the ceremony celebrating the 5,000th patient:

“I was one of the original fifteen – a group of fifteen patients who agreed to be the first patients to get treated at the facility. I remember it was an exciting time, but also there was some nervousness being so early in the process. We knew this facility could be something special for the city and for the field of cancer care though. I’m proud to be here to celebrate so many lives changed since our first little group finished treatment fifteen years ago.”

Oklahoma Proton Center has been at the forefront of proton therapy innovation, and is committed to significant investment in research, education, and patient care going forward as it positions itself as a leader in the field of cancer treatment.

About Oklahoma Proton Center:

Oklahoma Proton Center is a leading provider of proton therapy, dedicated to advancing cancer care through cutting-edge technology, research, and patient-centric care. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the Proton Center has become a trusted destination for cancer treatment, providing hope and healing to patients and their families.

