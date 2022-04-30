Media Advisory – Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bittle to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

VAUGHAN, ON, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ – Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Ontario.

A media availability will follow.

Date: April 29, 2022 Time: 2:10 p.m. EDT Location: Kiwanis Centre

425 Carlton St

St. Catharines, Ontario L2M 4W8

Note: The event will take place outside by an existing EV charger in the parking lot. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

