MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Kusmierczyk to Make a Funding Announcement in Essex, Ontario

ESSEX, ON, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ – Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, and MP for Windsor—Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make a funding announcement at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

Media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 11 a.m. ET Location:



Essex Centre Sports Complex Shaheen Community Room

60 Fairview Avenue West

Essex, Ontario, N8M 2E1





