Methyl N-Propyl Ketone (MPK) Prices: Analysis Trends, Market News, and Pricing

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America

Throughout the third quarter of 2023, Methyl Propyl Ketone (MPK) prices in the North American region consistently rose, driven by a blend of factors. In July, prices increased due to limited domestic interest and improving global economic conditions. However, MPK demand continued to be hindered by a shortage of the product in the region. Moving into August, MPK prices in the United States once again surged, primarily due to restricted product supplies and inadequate stock levels in the American market, impacting trade conditions. The trade market also experienced price increases during this period due to robust market fundamentals and increased purchasing volumes. In September, manufacturers were compelled to further increase MPK prices due to strong trade fundamentals and limited product availability. Leading companies witnessed improved profit margins and revenues, propelled by high market demand and active trading. The upward price trend was influenced by escalating costs in the feedstock market, particularly from upstream products like Acetone and n-propanol in the market. These cost increases impacted operational expenses, contributing to the overall trend of higher import prices.

APAC

During the third quarter of 2023, Methyl Propyl Ketone (MPK) prices in the Asia-Pacific region underwent consistent surges, driven by a combination of factors. In July, prices rose due to subdued domestic interest and improving global fundamentals. However, MPK demand remained affected by limited product availability in the region. India’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slightly decreased from 57.8 in June to 57.7 in July but still indicated the 25th consecutive month of factory activity growth. In August, MPK prices in India rose once again, primarily due to constrained product supplies and inadequate stock levels in the Indian market, affecting trading conditions. The trade market also witnessed price surges during this period, driven by strong market fundamentals and increased purchasing volumes. India’s Manufacturing PMI rebounded to 58.6 in August, surpassing market estimates of 57.5 and marking the 26th straight month of factory activity growth. In September, manufacturers were compelled to further increase MPK prices due to robust trade fundamentals and limited product availability. Top corporations enjoyed enhanced profit margins and revenues, backed by high market demand and active trading. The upward price trend was influenced by rising costs in the feedstock market, particularly from upstream products like Acetone and n-propanol in the Chinese market. These cost increases impacted operational expenses and contributed to the overall trend of higher import prices.

Europe

Throughout the third quarter of 2023, Methyl Propyl Ketone (MPK) prices in the European region consistently followed an upward trajectory, influenced by a combination of factors. In July, prices experienced an uptick due to limited local interest and the improving global economic climate. However, MPK demand continued to be hampered by a regional product shortage. Moving into August, MPK prices in Europe saw another increase, primarily driven by constrained product supplies and insufficient stock levels in the European market, impacting trade conditions. The trade market also witnessed price hikes during this period due to strong market fundamentals and increased purchasing activities. In September, manufacturers were compelled to further raise MPK prices due to robust trade fundamentals and limited product availability. Prominent companies enjoyed enhanced profit margins and revenues, thanks to high market demand and active trading. The upward price trend was influenced by rising costs in the feedstock market, particularly stemming from upstream products like Acetone and n-propanol in the European market.

