Streaming Analytics Market size to grow by USD 23.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to account for 33% of the market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global streaming analytics market size is estimated to increase by USD 23.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 28.89% during the forecast period. By geography, the global streaming analytics market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global streaming analytics market. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. Since the region is an early adopter of sophisticated technology and a global leader in the intensive production and consumption of data, the region is a key market for streaming analytics. The market for advanced analytics is driven by the enormous volumes of data produced in North America, which are analyzed to find insightful relationships and insights. Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the region during the forecast period.

Streaming analytics market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global streaming analytics market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer streaming analytics in the market are Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Coralogix Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Impetus Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Striim International Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. and others.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings –

Alphabet Inc. – The company offers streaming analytics such as google cloud streaming analytics.

The company offers streaming analytics such as google cloud streaming analytics. Amazon.com Inc. – The company offers streaming analytics such as Amazon kinesis data analytics.

The company offers streaming analytics such as Amazon kinesis data analytics. Cloudera Inc. – The company offers streaming analytics such as cloudera stream processing.

The company offers streaming analytics such as cloudera stream processing.

Streaming Analytics Market – Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This streaming analytics market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premise), type (software and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the cloud segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Utilizing remote public or private computing resources like the cloud, is a component of cloud-based streaming analytics solution deployment. The users of this deployment model benefit from the streamlining of business intelligence procedures. In order to make decision-making more effective, it aids in gathering, integrating, analyzing, and presenting derived insights in real-time. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Streaming Analytics Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver –

The increasing adoption of IoT-based devices significantly drives market growth. The use of connected devices grows across the globe. This makes the task to manage, monitor, and maintain the data in an organization more difficult. As IoT devices make managing, monitoring, and maintaining easier, M2M, and machine-to-human (M2H) communications are experiencing greater demand. IoT analytics uses information from a variety of sources, including sensors, barcodes, GPS, RFID, and barcode readers. These technologies support to effectively track and manage of physical assets across a wide range of industries. For example, products with RFID tags are simple to follow throughout the supply chain. RFID also aids to manage and maintain inventory levels.

Key Trends –

Integration with AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) technologies is an emerging trend in the streaming analytics market growth.

The capabilities of streaming analytics solutions improve with AI and ML to deliver more precise and predictive insights.

By integrating AI and ML technologies with streaming analytics, businesses can improve their decision-making processes, better understand their data, and find new opportunities.

For instance, AI and ML can be used to spot patterns in streaming data and forecast future trends, enabling businesses to take preventative action to deal with potential problems.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

Data privacy and security concerns are major challenges that may hinder market growth.

Privacy and security issues are becoming more difficult due to digitalization spreads across all industries.

In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a detrimental effect on a number of industries globally.

The shortage of labor in the manufacturing sector increased reliance on automation, digitalization, and remote monitoring in a number of different industries.

Moreover, the adoption of Industry 4.0 in manufacturing industries and the culture of remote working in the IT sector is expected to increase.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market dynamics.

What are the key data covered in this Streaming Analytics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the streaming analytics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the streaming analytics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the streaming analytics market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of streaming analytics market vendors

Access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Deployment Market Segmentation by Type Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/streaming-analytics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-23-6-billion-from-2022-to-2027–north-america-is-estimated-to-account-for-33-of-the-market-growth—technavio-302010829.html

SOURCE Technavio

