Microsoft Office Home and Business 2019 for 1 User
Price:
$247.99 - $229.99
(as of May 10,2021 05:10:33 UTC – Details)
For families and small businesses who want classic office apps and email installed on one PC or Mac for use at home or work. Included applications: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook features: One-time purchase for 1 device system requirements: Windows 10 or Mac OS classic 2019 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook install on 1 PC or Mac Microsoft support included for 60 days at no extra cost Licensed for home and commercial use. Manufacturer: Microsoft. Manufacturer part number: T5D-03341. Brand name: Microsoft. Product name: Microsoft office home and business 2019 for 1 user. Product type: Software suite. [Product information] software main type: Productivity application. Software sub type: Microsoft suite. Software name: Microsoft office home and business 2019. Language supported: English. [License information] License pricing: Media less. License Validation period: 1 year.
Software sub type: Microsoft suite
Software name: Microsoft Office home and business 2019
Language supported: English
License pricing: Medialess