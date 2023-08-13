MIT-ADT University's 8th Foundation Day Celebrates Research and Progress for Tomorrow's India

PUNE, India, Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amidst the fervor of India’s Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the role of researchers in driving the nation’s progress over the past 75 years has been widely acknowledged. Looking ahead, the need for a robust force of researchers to guide India’s future journey to advancement remains paramount. In this endeavor, MIT Art, Design and Technology University stands as a beacon, nurturing the researchers who will shape tomorrow’s India, as expressed by Padma Shri Dr. Prem Shankar Goel, the former Director of ISRO Sateliite Centre.

The vibrant celebration of MIT-ADT University’s eighth anniversary at Loni Kalbhor on Friday, August 11, was marked by enthusiastic participation and the presence of distinguished dignitaries. Dr. Prem Shankar Goel as the Chief Guest, in his address, emphasized the pivotal role researchers have played in India’s progress and how they will continue to mold its future. The ceremony was presided over by the founder of MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions, Professor Vishwadharmi Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, the visionary behind MIT-ADT University. Dignitaries including Chief Scientist of National Chemical Laboratory Dr. Ashish Lele, and Managing Director of Marex Media, Kamal Chadha, graced the event.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by esteemed dignitaries, followed by the unveiling of a revolutionary agricultural innovation – the unique Do-Bot machine designed for customized delivery. During the ceremony, Prof. Dhimant Panchal was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions. Dr. Mohit Dubey received the Leadership Excellence Award, reflecting the commitment to nurturing leaders at MIT-ADT University.

Dr. Ashish Lele, from CSIR National Chemical Laboratory, lauded MIT-ADT University’s 8th Foundation Day celebration. He praised its affiliation with the MIT Group of Institutions, likening institutions to wine, gaining value over time. Applauding the institution’s purpose-driven education, he highlighted its innovative degree programs and design thinking approach. He emphasized MIT-ADT University’s aspiration for excellence and relevance, shaping agile, spiritually elevated professionals. Acknowledging its achievements, Dr. Lele urged the institution to aim higher, citing global benchmarks. Addressing students, he emphasized the power of wisdom over mere knowledge and shared five life mantras, urging them to rise to challenges with courage. In conclusion, he expressed unwavering confidence in MIT-ADT University’s boundless potential and its students’ ability to achieve greatness.

Mr. Kamal addressed the vibrant gathering, acknowledging the thousands of eager students before him. Drawing from his extensive experience visiting universities globally, he emphasized that monuments and structures cannot replace the confidence and smiles of students. Highlighting flexibility as vital, he shared a powerful acronym – FAMILY, FITNESS, LAW ABIDING, EXAMINER, EXTRAORDINARY, IDEATE, BOLDNESS, LEADERSHIP, and MONEY. He praised the Karad family and its impact on society, urging respect for one’s family and society. He stressed the importance of physical and mental fitness, while being law-abiding and disciplined. With wit and wisdom, he shared his maritime and media journey, underlining the journey of success, not a destination. His reflections resonated with the audience, leaving them with a profound message of holistic success.

Padma Shri Goel graced MIT-ADT University with his presence, commending its remarkable achievements within a short span. Amidst luminaries, he highlighted the intrinsic connection between science, technology, and society in India. He recognized engineers as creators of revolutionary marvels and praised India’s space triumphs. Yet, he addressed disconnects, including lagging silicon electronics and manufacturing. Shri Goel accentuated the need for comprehensive manufacturing, especially in defense, and urged students to embrace innovation’s transformative power. As he emphasized the vital role of science and technology, his words resonated, creating a resonant echo within MIT-ADT’s innovative realm.

Dr. Vishwanath Karad’s address at MIT-ADT University was a compelling call to embrace the unique fusion of science and spirituality on campus. He dismissed comparisons with prestigious institutions and showcased the monumental creation symbolizing this blend. Urging everyone to delve deep, he challenged students and faculty to comprehend the mechanism linking science and spirituality. Highlighting the upcoming congregation of global thinkers, he positioned India as a beacon for this intersection. Drawing parallels with western top universities’ historic influence, he proclaimed India’s turn to lead the discourse. His speech wasn’t just informative; it was a powerful plea for active involvement. Dr. Karad’s words weren’t just an address; they ignited a passion to shape a future where science and spirituality harmonize for human advancement. His address was a thought-provoking catalyst for MIT-ADT’s community to be at the forefront of transformative education and innovation.

Dr. Sudarshan Sanap, Dean of the School of Engineering and Science, extended sincere gratitude to all dignitaries, guests, faculty, and students present. He acknowledged their pivotal roles in making the event a remarkable success. Dr. Sanap acknowledged the visionary leadership of Dr. Vishwanath Karad, the driving force behind MIT-ADT’s values and achievements.

In conclusion, the event and celebration showcased the remarkable achievements and aspirations of MIT-ADT University, underscoring its commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation. With gratitude to all participants, the University looks forward to a future filled with continued growth and impactful contributions to society.

About MIT-ADT University: Spearheading Excellence in Education and Innovation

Founded under the visionary guidance of MAEER’s Trust, a pioneer in private engineering education in Maharashtra, the inception story traces back to the establishment of Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune) in 1983. MIT-Pune, standing as the group’s flagship institution, set the benchmark for quality education. Formally established through the enactment of the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015, MIT-ADT University in Pune emerged on June 27, 2016. Operating on a self-financed model and conferred with the authority to grant degrees under the UGC Act, 1956, the university redefines education with its central focus on Art, Design, and Technology.

Adopting a holistic approach to education, MIT-ADT University fosters physically resilient, intellectually sharp, mentally agile, and spiritually elevated individuals. The curriculum encourages the practice of yoga, meditation, and various enrichment activities to nurture well-rounded personalities. The university caters to over 12,000 students across diverse disciplines such as Engineering, Arts, Design, and more. MIT-ADT University has firmly positioned itself as a champion of innovation and entrepreneurship, evident through its ranking within the Top 50-100 for NIRF innovation in 2022. The institution’s “Excellent” performance in ARIIA 2021 and the coveted 5-star Innovation Council rating reflects its unswerving dedication. The Atal Incubation Centre, a joint venture with AIM, NITI Aayog, stands as a beacon of progress and innovation.

As a mentor institution under the aegis of the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, MIT-ADT University has been instrumental in guiding institutions and ATL Tinkering Schools across Maharashtra. By sharing best practices in multidisciplinary education, fostering industry collaborations, and nurturing innovation events, the university has fostered a thriving culture of entrepreneurship and innovation among these mentee institutions. The enduring impact is evident in the growth of these institutions and the enrichment of Maharashtra’s innovation ecosystem.

MIT-ADT University: A cradle of education where innovation thrives, entrepreneurship blossoms, and excellence prevails.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184662/Foundation_Day.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479539/MIT_ADTU_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/mit-adt-universitys-8th-foundation-day-celebrates-research-and-progress-for-tomorrows-india-301899279.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

