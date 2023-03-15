Multimedia Speakers Market size to grow by USD 21.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing consumer preference for in-home entertainment systems – Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global multimedia speakers market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.33% during the forecast period. The growing consumer preference for in-home entertainment systems is driving the growth of the global multimedia speakers market significantly. There has been a paradigm shift in the home entertainment industry due to the changes in consumer lifestyles and the choice of entertainment. The shift can be attributed to factors such as the busy lifestyle of consumers, rising disposable income of consumers, and the easy availability of in-home entertainment systems to play music and video games as well as to watch movies. Furthermore, in-home entertainment systems prove to be an economical option when compared to expensive outdoor leisure pursuits such as vacations, movie theaters, and sports events. Hence, the shifting preference toward in-home entertainment is expected to drive market growth.

What’s New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Multimedia Speakers Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (wireless multimedia speakers and wired multimedia speakers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the offline segment is estimated to be significant for the growth of the global multimedia speakers market during the forecast period. Due to the consumers’ affinity toward experience-based purchase offerings, offline stores continue to thrive in the market. Many consumers rely on in-store performance and store expert demos to make their purchase decisions. Vendors increasingly emphasize matching the online prices of their multimedia speakers with the store manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), resulting in the reduction of the price disparity between distribution channels.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global multimedia speakers market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global multimedia speakers market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global multimedia speakers market during the forecast period. The growth in sales in the region can be attributed to factors such as the growth in disposable income and the rise in the purchase of multimedia speakers through online sales channels. The rise in disposable income across APAC countries has resulted in a rise in consumer spending on leisure items such as home entertainment products, including advanced and high-end multimedia speakers. The rapid penetration of smartphones and internet facilities, coupled with the proliferation of online payment facilities, has boosted the use of online purchases across the region. Moreover, the majority of people in APAC are shifting to smart lifestyles, due to which the penetration of smart homes in the region is expected to surpass the US by 2030. Hence, factors like growing disposable income are driving the growth of the global multimedia speakers market during the forecast period.

Multimedia Speakers Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global multimedia speakers market is characterized by the presence of various vendors such as Altec Lansing Inc., Audioengine LLC, Bang and Olufsen Group, Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, Creative Technology Ltd., Edifier International Ltd., Feltron Industries Pvt. Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech, Onkyo Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co. Ltd., Terratec Ltd., Yamaha Corp., Sony Group Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Unitech India.

Multimedia Speakers Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth in the purchase of multimedia speakers through online platforms is a major trend in the global multimedia speakers market.

Customers influenced by advertisements and promotions are known to purchase impulsively on online platforms. They purchase electronic products on e-commerce platforms because of the benefits like convenience, ease of payment, discounts, provision of quick shipping services, the possibility of comparing products, and the availability of a wide range of products.

Vendors increasingly use third-party e-commerce platforms to extend the reach of their products across the world. Furthermore, online retailers offer attractive discounts and direct-to-home deliveries to attract consumers to purchase home entertainment systems through online distribution channels.

The rapid penetration of internet-enabled smartphones has resulted in consumers steadily shifting from conventional offline stores to online retail platforms.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing availability of counterfeit products is a primary challenge impeding market growth.

The easy availability of multimedia speakers on unauthorized distribution channels due to the lack of legislation to control counterfeit manufacturing has driven the purchase of counterfeit products among consumers.

Furthermore, the lack of surveillance in local supply chains also results in the tampering and repackaging of products in supply chains.

Hence, vendors are incurring an additional cost in curtailing such grey market activities, and this is intensifying the cost pressure. Thus, challenging situations like counterfeit products may impede the growth of the multimedia speakers market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Multimedia Speakers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the multimedia speakers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the multimedia speakers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the multimedia speakers market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of multimedia speakers market vendors

Multimedia Speakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altec Lansing Inc., Audioengine LLC, Bang and Olufsen Group, Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, Creative Technology Ltd., Edifier International Ltd., Feltron Industries Pvt. Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech, Onkyo Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co. Ltd., Terratec Ltd., Yamaha Corp., Sony Group Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Unitech India Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

