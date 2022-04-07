Need new cookware? This 9-piece Wolfgang Puck stainless steel set is $59 off.

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Splurging on an expensive Instagram-famous cookware brand doesn’t always work out how you want it to. You could end up with a cooking companion for life — or you might be left with an empty wallet and a degraded pan. Sometimes it’s best to stick with a classic instead, like stainless steel pots and pans from a trusted brand with decades under its belt.

This Wolfgang Puck nine-piece stainless steel cookware set is a solid option, particularly because it’s on sale for $189.99 for a limited time. It’s usually $249, which means you’ll save 24%.

The nine-piece set includes an 11-inch deep sauté skillet with lid, an eight-inch small skillet, a one-quart saucepan with lid, a six-quart stockpot with lid, and a three-quart saucepan with lid. Each pan features the signature non-stick Whitford Eterna coating, which is designed to prevent food from sticking and to resist scratches. The lids are clear and made of tempered glass, so they can withstand heat, keep the steam and flavors sealed inside, and allow you to take a peek without opening it up. There’s also cool-touch, hollow, stainless steel handles, which are designed to prevent burns or discomfort while cooking, and extra wide rims to pour sauces without making a mess.

Whether you’re moving into a new place and need brand-new cookware to accompany you or you’re looking to do a little spring cleaning purge in your kitchen, this complete cookware set is a solid purchase. Is it the most Instagram-worthy cookware on the market? Not exactly. But it’s designed for longevity and consistency in cooking, not photos.

