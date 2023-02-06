Neighborhood Credit Union 2022 Grand Prize Winner Announced

2023 just got sweeter for one Neighborhood Credit Union member! Sharon Garfield, who has been a member since 2013, was selected as the Prize Savings Account winner and was recently surprised at Neighborhood Credit Union’s Coppell location with a check for $49,999 as a reward for her good savings habits.

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — When Sharon Garfield answered a phone call from a Neighborhood Credit Union representative informing her that she had won something and needed to visit her local Coppell branch, she assumed it was a small prize. Once Garfield arrived on January 4, 2023, she was greeted with an oversized check for $49,999.99. With absolute shock in her eyes, “What? Are you kidding?” was the first thing Garfield managed to say as she looked at the check presented to her. Garfield has been a member of Neighborhood Credit Union since September 2013.

When asked if she had any ideas of what to do with the winnings, she shared that she and her husband had recently started a charitable fund for their family. They will utilize the fund to donate to charities they are passionate about throughout the year, so the Prize Savings Account grand prize money will be an exceptional starter for their fund. Garfield was very gracious and so excited, mentioning that she will keep Neighborhood CU updated with what charitable deeds they do with their fund over the years.

“We just funded our charity less than two weeks ago. My husband and I are going to access it throughout the year to make charitable donations,” said Garfield. “In October, we will have an all-family meeting, and that is when everyone will have an opportunity to get involved and pick a charity of their choice to donate with the remaining funds. This $49,999.99 will be a great contribution to our cause!”

Neighborhood Credit Union created the Prize Savings Account in 2007 when saving accounts were at an all-time low. The goal of Prize Savings was to encourage more people to save money by offering prizes and rewards throughout the year, so members could experience immediate and tangible rewards to help incentivize good savings habits that can reap long-term. Over the years, the prizes have changed from physical to cash deposits. Neighborhood Credit Union has weekly giveaways of $1,000, along with the grand prize of $49,999.99, announced every year in January.

“This is our 15th grand prize giveaway since the launch of our Prize Savings account, and it’s always one of the highlights of our year! Our goal is to provide an avenue that encourages better savings habits and leads to the financial security our members deserve,” said Senior Vice President of Retail and Business Development, Francis Santana. “We keep the concept simple to ensure everyone can take advantage of our program, and we add a fun factor with our giveaways. We are proud of the meaningful impact Prize Savings is making in our members’ lives, and we hope to keep building on that.”

How the Prize Savings Account Works: Neighborhood Credit Union members receive one drawing entry for every $25 monthly average balance in their Prize Savings Account. The greater the savings, the more chances a member has of winning. Members are eligible for weekly drawings, culminating with the annual grand prize, drawn each January 1 based on the average monthly balance in the savings account at close of business on December 31.

About Neighborhood Credit Union: The oldest credit union in Dallas (chartered April 18, 1930), Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving anyone who lives, works or worships in the State of Texas. With nearly 60,000 members, $1 billion in assets and locations across North Texas, Neighborhood Credit Union has been a loyal and trusted partner for over 92 years and continues to welcome new members daily. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit our homepage.

