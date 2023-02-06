Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Latest News

Obi Cuban, First Samsung Nigeria Customer to Take Hold of Galaxy S23 Ultra

ByJimmys Post

Feb 6, 2023

L-r: Joy Tim-Ayoola, Head of MX Division, Samsung West Africa; Obinna “Obi” Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), and Charles Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, at the unveiling of Samsung Galaxy S23 series in Lagos (Nigeria), February 1, 2023 – PHOTO: Peter Oluka/TechEconomy – February 1, 2023

Advertisements


Westgate


Read Time:2 Minute, 9 Second

A Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman who chairs the Cubana Group, Obinna “Obi” Iyiegbu, commonly known as Obi Cubana, is the first Samsung customer, in Nigeria, to have a feel of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The device’s most advanced camera, next-level gaming performance, and more eco-conscious design come together in Samsung’s most innovative Galaxy S series yet.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series unveiled in Nigeria
| Samsung Galaxy S23 Series unveiled in Nigeria

TechEconomy had reported that Samsung Electronics Co., Limited on Wednesday February 1, 2023 unveiled the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23, marking a new era of Samsung Galaxy’s ultimate premium phone experience.

Samsung Galaxy’s epic camera gives users more freedom to explore their creativity, like capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy unleashes premium experiences, including groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming feature and powerfully sustained game play with the world’s fastest mobile graphics.

On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, an embedded S Pen that many long-time Samsung Galaxy users know and love offers more possibilities for productivity, notetaking, hobbies and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has arrived
| Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 

All the Galaxy S23 series’ new standard-setting innovations are housed within a striking design that advances the company’s sustainability commitment with more components made using recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Presenting the Samsung Galaxy Ultra S23 to Obi Cubana, Charles Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, thanked him for being a big fan of Samsung.

Nodding in agreement, Joy Tim-Ayoola, Head of MX Division, said that Obi Cubana has always patronised the brand by picking up the latest premium phone brand and “his loyalty cannot be underestimated”.

In his response, Obi Cubana, said he is a big fan of Samsung because of the extensive design and performance of the smartphones and other devices.

Obi Cubana Samsung Galaxy S23
L-r: Chika Nnadozie, Marketing Lead, Samsung Nigeria; Joy Tim-Ayoola, Head of MX Division, Samsung; Obinna “Obi” Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), and Charles Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, at the unveiling of Samsung Galaxy S23 series in Lagos (Nigeria) – PHOTO: Peter Oluka/TechEconomy – February 1, 2023.

Galaxy S23 Ultra makes it easier for any level of photographer to capture phenomenal content.

It offers Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail.


Post Views: 914


AIT

Advertisements

Source link

Related Post

Latest News

Digital Cooperation Organization to Host 2nd General Assembly in Riyadh

Feb 6, 2023
Latest News

FG to Develop NIGCOMSAT Operations Locally, Internationally

Feb 5, 2023
Latest News

Perks of 3D Printing in the Business World Today

Feb 5, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Technology

UL Solutions Addresses Smart Building Industry Challenges Through New Approach to Rating Smart Systems and Products

Feb 6, 2023 Jimmys Post
Blog

Chicago Drives Electric Sponsor Autel Energy to Help Consumers Learn About EV Charging at Chicago Auto Show

Feb 6, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

LG INVERTER HEAT PUMP CHILLER NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA

Feb 6, 2023 Jimmys Post
Advertising

Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub Makes its Sweet Return, With Exclusive Access Granted to its Most Vocal Fans

Feb 6, 2023 Jimmys Post