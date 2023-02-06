Obi Cuban, First Samsung Nigeria Customer to Take Hold of Galaxy S23 Ultra

Advertisements







A Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman who chairs the Cubana Group, Obinna “Obi” Iyiegbu, commonly known as Obi Cubana, is the first Samsung customer, in Nigeria, to have a feel of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The device’s most advanced camera, next-level gaming performance, and more eco-conscious design come together in Samsung’s most innovative Galaxy S series yet.

TechEconomy had reported that Samsung Electronics Co., Limited on Wednesday February 1, 2023 unveiled the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23, marking a new era of Samsung Galaxy’s ultimate premium phone experience.

Samsung Galaxy’s epic camera gives users more freedom to explore their creativity, like capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy unleashes premium experiences, including groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming feature and powerfully sustained game play with the world’s fastest mobile graphics.

On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, an embedded S Pen that many long-time Samsung Galaxy users know and love offers more possibilities for productivity, notetaking, hobbies and more.

All the Galaxy S23 series’ new standard-setting innovations are housed within a striking design that advances the company’s sustainability commitment with more components made using recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Presenting the Samsung Galaxy Ultra S23 to Obi Cubana, Charles Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, thanked him for being a big fan of Samsung.

Nodding in agreement, Joy Tim-Ayoola, Head of MX Division, said that Obi Cubana has always patronised the brand by picking up the latest premium phone brand and “his loyalty cannot be underestimated”.

In his response, Obi Cubana, said he is a big fan of Samsung because of the extensive design and performance of the smartphones and other devices.

Galaxy S23 Ultra makes it easier for any level of photographer to capture phenomenal content.

It offers Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail.



