NerdsToGo Seeks Franchise Expansion in Milwaukee, With Goal Set to Develop Eight New Units in the Market

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NerdsToGo , a leading computer and technology repair services franchise, is looking to expand its presence in Milwaukee by approximately eight units, as the increasing demand for in-home technology solutions continues to rise.

“With so many businesses offering remote work for their employees, the services NerdsToGo provides are more valuable now than ever before,” said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer at Propelled Brands. “NerdsToGo has an amazing opportunity in the Milwaukee market, and we are confident that our proven business model along with the support and resources provided, will allow our franchisees to thrive.”

The NerdsToGo business model has created a culture of excellence where Nerds are given the opportunity to grow and profit from their skills, while offering a high standard of professional service to customers.

“When Propelled Brands acquired NerdsToGo, I knew they would take the FASTSIGNS business model and bring those tools to the NerdsToGo franchise,” said Chuck Bailey, a NerdsToGo franchise owner. “NerdsToGo bridges a gap that exists between the large corporate IT services companies and the mom and pop stores that are out there. Propelled Brands is setting up NerdsToGo to be a lean, mean, franchising machine, and I am excited to be a part of that transformation.”

Prospective franchisees do not need experience in information technology, but should have a strong desire to grow a successful business in their local community, developing relationships with small business owners to become their outsourced IT department.

The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $146,200 – $217,050, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, NerdsToGo offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, including a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or 214-346-5679)

About NerdsToGo

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium-sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, the parent company of NerdsToGo.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to customers, and the company’s signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well-branded, eye-catching Nerd Van. Customers can also receive service through remote support or by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance.

