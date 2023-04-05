NESG, FCDO to Strengthen Nigeria’s Digital Ecosystem – TechEconomy

To strengthen the digital ecosystem, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have launched a Digital Economy Community of Practice (DECoP).

The community’s goal is to promote inclusive growth and long-term development for stakeholders in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

A digital ecosystem is a sophisticated web of individuals, businesses, and systems that interact with one another through technology. These digital ecosystems differ greatly from conventional business ecosystems.

It also aims to identify and strengthen key digital players, as well as foster inclusive public-private sector collaboration, to enable digital growth and capabilities in Nigeria.

This was announced at the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) of the NESG’s inauguration of the ‘Building a Digital Future: Inaugurating the Digital Economy Community of Practice in Nigeria.’

Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola, Chief Executive Officer of the NESG, stated, “The growth achieved by the digital economy offers great opportunities but also poses the risk of leaving some people behind.” Women and girls are disproportionately affected by access to and use of digital devices and services, leaving the most vulnerable digitally excluded.

“The absence of a robust collaboration framework between the regulatory agencies, the private sector, and development partners is an area within the digital sector that requires attention.

“In light of these realities, the FCDO has partnered with the PIC of the NESG to inaugurate a Community of Practice, a platform to drive continued collaboration between the public, private, and development sectors and ensure the inclusivity and sustainability of a vibrant digital ecosystem in Nigeria.

The inauguration of the Digital Economy Community of Practice (DECoP) marks the culmination of consultative and collaborative work in the past year with a wide range of stakeholders."







