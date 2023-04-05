Videotron is rated Québec's most respected telecom again!

MONTRÉAL, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ – The results of Léger’s 2023 Reputation survey have been released and Videotron has been ranked the most respected telecommunications provider in Québec for the 17th time since 2006. The coveted distinction confirms Videotron’s special relationship with Quebecers.

“This well-deserved honour reflects our teams’ commitment to customer experience and their single-minded focus on customer satisfaction,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. “Year after year, Videotron stands out from the competition by delivering exceptional service combined with innovative, high-quality products and services. This is a mission we will proudly pursue across Canada, particularly with the recent acquisition of Freedom Mobile. It isn’t enough to have attractively priced telecom services; you also have to treat customers with respect and give them good service.”

Fizz No. 1 again in Canada

This distinction is in addition to the one recently received by Fizz which was rated first for online experience in Canada’s telecommunications industry for the fourth year in a row in the Leger Digital Wow study published in 2023. The top ranking is a testament to the performance of the Fizz teams who are doing everything possible to grow the brand in the residential wireless and Internet market and to continue winning the hearts of consumers by meeting their needs with 100% flexible packages at reasonable prices.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of December 31, 2022, Videotron was serving 1,396,100 television customers. It had 552,900 subscribers to its Club illico and Vrai video streaming services. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,904,200 subscribers as of December 31, 2022. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,710,400 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 751,200 households and organizations. Videotron has been crowned the telecommunication company offering the best customer service in Quebec.

