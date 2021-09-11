Netflix’s eerie ‘Midnight Mass’ trailer sees frightening omens in a small island community

Missing the eerie chills of Netflix shows like The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor? Well, splendid news: creator Mike Flanagan is back with another series, and judging by the trailer it looks set to be every bit as chilling.

Midnight Mass sees a man (Zach Gilford) returning to the tiny island community where he grew up, only to find a new religious fervor taking hold following the arrival of a strange priest (Hamish Linklater).

Cue mysterious miracles, dead animals, and some serious Midsommar vibes.

Midnight Mass lands on Netflix Sept. 24.