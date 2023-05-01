NeurOK ThermoCon Inc., SDSU Leverage Space Tech to Improve Energy Efficiency of Data Centers

The partnership, between the company and SDSU’s College of Engineering, will examine the use of passive liquid cooling as a potential energy efficient solution.

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Data centers consume over 200 terawatt hours of energy worldwide each year and generate enormous amounts of heat. To keep millions of computers at a functioning temperature, these centers spend around ten billion dollars per year for different types of cooling. These expenditures are likely to grow because of the high demand for computing power from e-commerce and artificial intelligence, supported by a new generation of powerful processors and servers.

NeurOK ThermoCon Inc., a leading provider of passive liquid cooling products for data centers, and San Diego State University’s College of Engineering, are partnering to research and develop advanced technologies that reduce energy used by data centers and general electronics and help to keep cooling costs down.

“We believe that our Loop Heat Pipes-based passive liquid cooling technology can transform the current data center paradigm to become a green source of heat, wasting less energy and water,” said Vadim Asadov, CEO of Neurok Thermocon Inc. “We are trying to help data centers work in harmony with the environment today and in the near future.”

“Loop Heat Pipes came from the aerospace industry and utilize a lot of interesting material structures and engineering solutions. This is the common ground we found in our dialogue with NeurOK ThermoCon,” said Eugene Olevsky, dean of SDSU’s College of Engineering. “There are a lot of opportunities to use our knowledge base and expertise to add more new technologies and products for the data center cooling market.”

NeurOK ThermoCon Inc. and SDSU’s College of Engineering will create a joint laboratory as the first stage of their new partnership, with the potential to relocate to the innovation district at SDSU Mission Valley, which is being designed to support research partnerships with public and private industry partners.

