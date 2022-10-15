Nigeria, Microsoft Ink MoU to Train Five Million Citizens on Digital Skills

The Nigerian government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global tech giant, Microsoft Corporation, to train five million citizens on high-demand technological skills that are needed to advance their respective careers.

While signing the agreement on behalf of Nigeria on the margins of the ongoing GITEX 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Professor Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, commended Microsoft for the offer.

Prof Pantami said that the process and the implementation of the MOU would commence in earnest.

He said: “We are highly delighted with this offer of corporate social responsibility by the Microsoft Corporation.

“Though some of our agencies provide capacity building programmes for teeming citizens, this new offer by Microsoft will go a long in achieving our dream of Digital Nigeria.

“We value action once agreements are signed, we will ensure immediate commencement of the implementation.

“We will continue to provide enabling environment and ensure that our regulatory instruments are developmental and flexible for Microsoft and other businesses to flourish.”

Earlier, Ola Williams, Country Manager of Microsoft Nigeria, said: “Microsoft is willing to collaborate with Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and jointly drive skill and employment initiatives in Nigeria by potentially building the capabilities and capacities of government organisations and enabling them to provide economic opportunities for the youth.”

Some of the components of MOU included: training of 1 million job seekers in most relevant digital skills for the job of today; 1700 Master trainers would be upskilled and 200,000 for certification as learners.

“At least 7000 jobs would be created through the initiative,” she said.

As part of African Transformational Skill Portal of the MOU, two million Nigerians would benefit from free digital skills that would enhance the way they do business, create job opportunities and increase productivity.

As part of Gebeya job portal, 200,000 Nigerians would have an opportunity to create profiles and get placed in jobs at Microsoft partners and customers.

At least 1000 learners will be engaged and skilled in Data and Artificial Intelligence in 30 Days of Data Platform programme,

On the hand 1000 developers, under low Code October programme would be trained on low code, no code skills through a Microsoft led skilling initiatives

Another 100 youth will be upskilled in data and lntelligence work loads in 30 days of Microsoft Graph programme.

Over 5500 developers would also learn how to leverage Microsoft’s Power Apps to build technology solutions under Global power Platform Bootcamp.

Students are not left out as 290 of them would gain technology skills in Microsoft technology stack that would increase their chances of employability in 30 days learning of student programme,

The MOU also states that 5000 Nigerians will participate in Azure Nigeria Community Conference.

The collaboration also include the training of 1,7000 Master Trainers on basic and intermediate digital skills while 27,000 youth would be connected to improved livelihood opportunities.

