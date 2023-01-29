NiRA Wins NACOS Internet Enabler Award

Advertisements







By: Adedayo Adekugbe

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) has received the Nigeria Association of Computing Students (NACOS) National Honours Award under the “Internet Enabler Award of the Year” Category.

The award is for NiRA’s outstanding contributions to the development of the Nigerian IT industry.

The award was presented during NACOS National Women’s Conference on the 26th of January 2023 at Bells University, Ota, Ogun State Nigeria.

NiRA is the registry for the .ng country code top-level domain (ccTLD) in Nigeria and is responsible for the management and administration of .ng domain names.

NiRA has played a vital role in promoting the use of the .ng domain, and in ensuring that the .ng domain registration process is seamless and efficient through its Accredited Registrars.

The award recognises NiRA’s efforts to promote the use of the .ng domain, as well as its contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian IT industry.

The award also recognises NiRA’s commitment to accredit more registrars, ensure that the registration process for .ng domains is simple and easy, thereby facilitating the Nigerian identity online. Most of all, the award recognises NiRA’s role in internet governance, internet policy development and internet safety specifically for Nigeria but also for the continent of Africa.

NiRA’s efforts have led to a significant increase in the number of .ng domain names registered, which promotes the growth of the country’s digital economy, leading to increased visibility of Nigerian businesses and organizations on the internet.

In accepting the award, Mrs. Eyitayo Iyortim, NiRA’s Chief Operating Officer, represented by the Head of Business Development, Mrs Chioma Keke stated that the award was a testament to the hard work and dedication of NiRA and its Accredited Registrars. She also stated that the award was a great encouragement to continue working to promote the use and adoption of the .ng domain for internet presence and to support the growth and development of the Nigerian IT industry.

She expressed NiRA’s commitment to continue to support the initiatives of the NACOS Exco while congratulating the Association for their efforts in promoting computing skills in Nigerian institutions.

The NACOS National Honours Awards is an annual event that recognizes outstanding contributions to the Nigerian IT industry.

The awards are presented to individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development of the industry and have helped to promote the use of IT in Nigeria.

[Source: NiRA]



